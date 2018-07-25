Hottest day of year likely lies ahead this weekend, warns weather service

The Estonian Weather Service (EWS) is predicting unusually hot weather across the country over the next few days, with highs on Sunday likely to exceed even 33C.

The low pressure system to give rise to thunderstorms in Estonia on Tuesday has moved south on Wednesday, allowing a high pressure system over Russia to extend its reach toward the Baltic Sea, the EWS said in its latest forecast. While the air is drier as a result, eastern parts of the country may still see some scattered showers on Wednesday afternoon. Highs in many parts of the country are forecast to reach above 25C, locally even up to 30C.

Thursday and Friday will see the return of the low pressure system to the region, with heavy rains and thunderstorms developing across parts of the country. Warmer air coming in from the east will lead to highs exceeding 30C in some parts, with temperatures to remain closer to around 25C in areas with rain clouds.

It is the weekend, hower, that is supposed to heat up significantly in Estonia, as a strong high pressure system develops over Northern Europe and Russia. A rare, especially warm air mass is to arrive in the region along the southern edge of this system which will see temperatures across much of the country exceed 30C. Sunday is very likely to end up the hottest day of the year, with highs in Estonia forecast to reach at least 33C.

Widespread thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, however Sunday should see drier weather due to the increasingly strong high pressure system. The unusally hot weather is also forecast to continue through early next week, the EWS said.