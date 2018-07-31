New 2018 record high temperature of 34.6C measured in Keila on Monday

As hot weather continues to persist across Estonia, yet another new record high temperature for 2018 was recorded in Keila at 14:00 EEST on Monday, where the temperature hit 34.6C.

Monday's temperature broke Estonia's previous record high of 34.2C, which was recorded less than 24 hous prior at Harku Observation Station in Tallinn on Sunday evening.

Estonia's all-time record high dates back to 11 August, 1992, when a temperature of 35.6C was recorded in the southeastern city of Võru.