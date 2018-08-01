August off to hot start as highs remain around 30C

news

Sunbathers along Tallinn Bay.
Sunbathers along Tallinn Bay. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The first few days of August promise to be as hot as much of the preceding weeks in Estonia, with highs to remain around 30C for much of the rest of the week.

Wednesday morning will be mostly clear, with fog in some areas, and winds out of the south and southeast blowing at 1-6 m/s. Temperatures across the country will range from 19-23C, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

During the day, skies will remain mostly clear with some clouds, but some parts of the country may see some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with winds from the south and southeast blowing at 2-7 m/s. Highs are forecast to reach 27-32C, while coastal areas may remain a few degrees cooler due to sea winds.

Wednesday night will remain largely dry and see mostly clear skies overnight, with southern and southeastern winds blowing 1-6 m/s. Overnight lows are forecast to remain in the 24-27C range.

Thursday should remain dry and sunny, with a weak southern wind turning to the southwest and west. HIghs are expected to reach 27-32C, with temperatures on the coast to remain closer to 24C locally.

Friday will see an increased chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon as winds from the west pick up. Highs are forecast to reach 25-30C, 22C on the coast.

Saturday will be increasingly cloudy, with rainclouds moving west to east across Estonia. Parts of the country may see thunderstorms.

The weather should clear up by Sunday, however, and while parts of the country may see local showers and thunderstorms, temperatures are expected to cool off somewhat over the weekend, with highs to reach only 20-25C.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

