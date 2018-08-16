Weather to warm up, more rain expected at weekend

Following days of rain and relatively cooler weather breaking up an otherwise hot and dry summer in Estonia, temperatures across the country are expected to warm up again somewhat over the next few days.

Thursday will see mostly clear weather, with highs to range from 19-24C and winds of 2-7 m/s. The low pressure system to bring much-needed rain to Estonia will head east toward Russia, to be replaced by a high-pressure system bringing with it clearer skies and drier weather. A few isolated clouds may nonetheless mean some scattered showers.

Thursday evening should be mostly clear and dry, with overnight lows around 20C. Southern winds in the Western Estonian islands may strengthen somewhat.

The high-pressure system in the area will strengthen by Friday, preventing any rainclouds from reaching this side of the Baltic Sea even as a low-pressure system brings rains to Scandinavia. Highs are forecast to reach 24-25C, while skies should remain clear.

Saturday, however, will see the return of party cloudy weather, with scattered showers and even thunderstorms possible, particularly by evening in Southeastern Estonia. Highs are expected to exceed 25C.

A pocket of low pressure is forecast to reach Estonia on Sunday, bringing rain first to the Western islands by morning, to the mainland during the day and reaching the shores of Lake Peipus by evening.

Monday, in contrast, will be warmer and kept relatively dry by an incoming high pressure area.

