news

Weather to warm up, more rain expected at weekend ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Early morning at the Port of Tallinn.
Early morning at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Following days of rain and relatively cooler weather breaking up an otherwise hot and dry summer in Estonia, temperatures across the country are expected to warm up again somewhat over the next few days.

Thursday will see mostly clear weather, with highs to range from 19-24C and winds of 2-7 m/s. The low pressure system to bring much-needed rain to Estonia will head east toward Russia, to be replaced by a high-pressure system bringing with it clearer skies and drier weather. A few isolated clouds may nonetheless mean some scattered showers.

Thursday evening should be mostly clear and dry, with overnight lows around 20C. Southern winds in the Western Estonian islands may strengthen somewhat.

The high-pressure system in the area will strengthen by Friday, preventing any rainclouds from reaching this side of the Baltic Sea even as a low-pressure system brings rains to Scandinavia. Highs are forecast to reach 24-25C, while skies should remain clear.

Saturday, however, will see the return of party cloudy weather, with scattered showers and even thunderstorms possible, particularly by evening in Southeastern Estonia. Highs are expected to exceed 25C.

A pocket of low pressure is forecast to reach Estonia on Sunday, bringing rain first to the Western islands by morning, to the mainland during the day and reaching the shores of Lake Peipus by evening.

Monday, in contrast, will be warmer and kept relatively dry by an incoming high pressure area.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

weather


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:40

Match report and gallery as Atlético beat Real 4-2 in thrilling final

08:53

Weather to warm up, more rain expected at weekend

15.08

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Interior Ministry's IT development centre needs additional €105 million

15.08

MPs, MEPs appeal to European Commission to call for release of Oleg Sentsov

15.08

Ministry: US increasing deterrence in Europe

15.08

Korb: Centre Party prepared to rebuild Narva chapter from ground up

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12:52

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

15.08

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

14.08

Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

14.08

Summer drought won't leave meat industry untouched, says plant director

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:54

Narva councilmen leave Centre Party over corruption suspicions

16:08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

15:36

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

14:28

Prime minister proposes convening parliament for extraordinary sitting

13:59

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

12:52

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

12:04

Yana Toom not able to move things along in Narva corruption case

11:25

Mustvee's Estonian-, Russian-language schools to be gradually merged

10:21

Gallery: Prime minister visits tiny island of Kihnu

09:40

Match report and gallery as Atlético beat Real 4-2 in thrilling final

08:53

Weather to warm up, more rain expected at weekend

15.08

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Interior Ministry's IT development centre needs additional €105 million

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

#MinuPidu: Submit your photos of 20 August celebrations

15.08

MPs, MEPs appeal to European Commission to call for release of Oleg Sentsov

15.08

Ministry: US increasing deterrence in Europe

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Korb: Centre Party prepared to rebuild Narva chapter from ground up

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: