Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

Following a period of more moderate temperatures, warmer summer weather is to return to Estonia on Thursday and Friday, with highs on Friday expected to reach 25C.

Thursday morning will see both clear skies and some scattered clouds, but no significant precipitation is expected. Winds will be strong out of the southwest, with gusts up to 12 m/s, and 17 m/s on the coast. Temperatures will fall in the range of 13-15C, reaching up to 18C on the coast, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

During the day, skies will remain sunny or partly cloudy, but dry, with winds out of the southwest and south blowing at 4-10 m/s, with gusts of up to 15 m/s. Highs are expected to reach 23-24C.

By evening, skies should clear and conditions remain dry. Southwest winds will remain strong along the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Finland, but die down in other parts of the country. Overnight lows are expected to remain around 20C.

Friday will see the warmest weather yet this week, with highs to reach and possibly even exceed 25C. Friday morning should remain dry, but by afternoon the Western Estonian islands may see rain, and other parts of the country may see showers and thunderstorms by evening.

On Saturday, the low pressure system over Estonia will leave the region, taking with it both the rains and the previous days' warmer temperatures. Conditions will clear over the course of the day, beginning in the west.

Sunday will cool off even further, if rains from the south arrive in the area.

Monday will see fewer showers, but temperatures will remain on the cool side.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!