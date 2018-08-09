Heat warning in effect as temperatures in Estonia to exceed 30C again

A heat warning is in effect across the country as temperatures over the next few days may climb back up to 32-33C. This could prove to be the last heatwave of the summer, however.

Following a clear or partly cloudy morning, Thursday is forecast to be sunny and dry, ith winds out of the southeast and south at 4-10 m/s, gusting up to 15 m/s in the Western islands. Highs for the day are expected to reach the 24-32C range.

Thursday night looks to see similar conditions persist, with a few clouds and overnight lows remaining as high as 29C.

Friday will see strong winds from the south, with conditions ripe for incoming hotter air to dominate and highs forecast to climb up to 33C. Sea winds will temper the heat on the coast, however, keeping temperatures as much as 10C cooler.

Stormclouds will develop over Western Estonia and scattered thunderstorms are likely over the Western islands. The chance of showers and thunderstorms across other parts of Western Estonia will increase toward evening.

Scattered showers are possible across parts of the country on Saturday, but temperatures are expected to cool off significantly, with highs only around 20C.