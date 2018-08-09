news

Heat warning in effect as temperatures in Estonia to exceed 30C again ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Beach in Kuressaare.
Beach in Kuressaare. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

A heat warning is in effect across the country as temperatures over the next few days may climb back up to 32-33C. This could prove to be the last heatwave of the summer, however.

Following a clear or partly cloudy morning, Thursday is forecast to be sunny and dry, ith winds out of the southeast and south at 4-10 m/s, gusting up to 15 m/s in the Western islands. Highs for the day are expected to reach the 24-32C range.

Thursday night looks to see similar conditions persist, with a few clouds and overnight lows remaining as high as 29C.

Friday will see strong winds from the south, with conditions ripe for incoming hotter air to dominate and highs forecast to climb up to 33C. Sea winds will temper the heat on the coast, however, keeping temperatures as much as 10C cooler.

Stormclouds will develop over Western Estonia and scattered thunderstorms are likely over the Western islands. The chance of showers and thunderstorms across other parts of Western Estonia will increase toward evening.

Scattered showers are possible across parts of the country on Saturday, but temperatures are expected to cool off significantly, with highs only around 20C.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

weatherheatwave


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08.08

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

08.08

Conscript injured in grenade blast during training

08.08

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

08.08

Ahead of elections, Reform promising €500 tax-exempt income for all

07.08

Spanish fighter accidentally fires missile while in Estonian airspace

07.08

Foreign minister: Abkhazia and South Ossetia integral parts of Georgia

07.08

Margus Tsahkna confirms plan to join Estonia 200

07.08

The 'grey passport' issue: Ministry of the Interior's response

FEATURE
BUSINESS
08.08

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

08.08

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

07.08

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

07.08

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

07.08

Lithuanian competition watchdog approves acquisition of Nelja Energia

07.08

Denmark launches money laundering probe into Danske Bank

07.08

July consumer price index up 3.5% on year

Opinion
12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08:49

Heat warning in effect as temperatures in Estonia to exceed 30C again

08.08

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

08.08

Estonian Defence Forces determine location where launched missile exploded

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

08.08

Ratas, Stoltenberg discuss accidental launch of missile over Estonia

08.08

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

08.08

Expat problems: 'Does anybody know where I can find Pho Bo in Estonia?'

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

08.08

SDE's main candidate for IT minister Rene Tammist

08.08

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

08.08

Conscript injured in grenade blast during training

08.08

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

08.08

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

08.08

Ahead of elections, Reform promising €500 tax-exempt income for all

07.08

Spanish fighter accidentally fires missile while in Estonian airspace

07.08

Minister invites foreign representatives to opening of Arvo Pärt Centre

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

07.08

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

07.08

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

07.08

Foreign minister: Abkhazia and South Ossetia integral parts of Georgia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: