news

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Summer brings sales drives in the major shopping centres as well as air conditioning.
Summer brings sales drives in the major shopping centres as well as air conditioning. Source: Urmas Luik/Eesti Meedia/SCANPIX
News

The continuing high temperatures this summer have actually been a boon for larger retailers in Estonia even if streets in the major cities seem to be devoid of people. The simple reason for this is the cooler temperatures inside shops and shopping centres is driving people indoors, according to industry spokespersons.

''We can say without hesitation that customers like to shop with us even in the hot weather,'' said Tartu Kvartal Centre marketing and communications specialist Teele Tamme.

The Kvartal Centre is one of several shopping and leisure centres in central Tartu.

''The total number of visitors to the Centre in May and June increased year-on-year by 140,000,'' she continued.

''You can spot the people who've just come in to get out of the heat and breathe in a bit of cooler air,'' said Jaan Lott, manager of the Lõunakeskus shopping centre, also in Tartu.

''And people can't seem to get enough of it – even one or two hour visits don't seem to be long enough to completely recover from the heat,'' he added.

''That said, summer has always been a good time for us" said Lott. "Whereas during the rest of the year, sales clearly pick up at the weekends as against weekdays, during summer every day sees an equally high level of turnover,'' he said.

Retail chiefs in Tallinn paint a similar picture.

''The summer weather doesn't seem to have driven pepole from the city to the beaches so much as to the shopping centres, where there is both air conditioning and summer offers,'' said Marketing manager of the Ülemiste shopping centre in Tallinn, Kristina Antšak, although admittedly without actual statistical data to back up the assertion.

Linda Eichler, communications and marketing manager for two of the largest shopping centres in Tallinn, Rocca al Mare and the Kristiine Centre, sales of summer-related goods have, perhaps unsurprisingly, been strong, but for inexpensive items and those involving a more costly outlay alike.

"Popular purhcases at both the Rocca al Mare and Kristiine Centres have included fans, air conditioning units, fridges, sunglasses, swimwear, T-shirts, dresses, shorts and summer shoes," said Eichler.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Rescuers extinguish nearly 50 wildfires over weekend

31.07

Gallery: Journalist Mati Talvik's funeral held at ETV building in Tallinn

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

Politicians condemn Russian Embassy criticism of tribute to WWII battle

31.07

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

31.07

New 2018 record high temperature of 34.6C measured in Keila on Monday

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
11:32

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

08:26

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

31.07

Defence Ministry: Illegal construction at Aidu wind farm must stop

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

June industrial production up 3% on year

31.07

Rural Affairs Committee meets to discuss mitigating of drought damages

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:10

Elering posts net profit of €7.1 million for first half of 2018

13:31

Social Democrats chairman: EKRE in government would do lasting damage

12:52

Monthly paycheque of new Tallinn transport boss announced

12:09

Chamber of Commerce president: Estonia needs more foreign workers

11:32

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

11:03

Tsahkna wants to introduce pay reform for MPs

10:07

August off to hot start as highs remain around 30C

09:28

Burst water main disrupts traffic on Tööstuse Street, Tallinn

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

08:26

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

31.07

Defence Ministry: Illegal construction at Aidu wind farm must stop

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Rescuers extinguish nearly 50 wildfires over weekend

31.07

Gallery: Journalist Mati Talvik's funeral held at ETV building in Tallinn

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

Politicians condemn Russian Embassy criticism of tribute to WWII battle

31.07

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

31.07

New 2018 record high temperature of 34.6C measured in Keila on Monday

31.07

June industrial production up 3% on year

31.07

Rural Affairs Committee meets to discuss mitigating of drought damages

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: