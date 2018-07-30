news

June retail turnover down 1% on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Shopping cart at Ülemiste Centre in Tallinn.
Shopping cart at Ülemiste Centre in Tallinn. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in June 2018 decreased 1% on year at constant prices.

In June 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totalled €613.6 million.

The turnover growth of stores selling manufactured goods slowed down from 6% on year in May to 2% on year last month. Turnover increased in four and decreased in two economic activities. In one economic activity, sales remained on the level of the previous year. Compared to June of the previous year, turnover increased in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (9% growth), in stores selling via mail order or the internet (7% growth), in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (5% growth), and in non‑specialised stores, e.g. department stores, selling predominantly manufactured goods (1% growth). Compared to June of the previous year, turnover decreased in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., in stores selling second-hand goods, and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale). In stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, turnover remained steady on year.

The turnover of grocery stores, meanwhile, decreased 4% compared to June 2017, as did the turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel.

Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased 2% in June, according to seasonally and working-day adjusted data as well. In the first six months of 2018, retail trade enterprise turnover increased 0.5% compared to the same period last year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaretail turnover


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
29.07

Jüri Ratas met Czech and UK counterparts in Salzburg on Friday

29.07

Ott Tänak wins Rally Finland

29.07

Tallinna Vesi sees 28.3% jump in profits to Q2 in spite of legal woes

29.07

Narva-Jõesuu forest fire contained

28.07

New Estonian ambassador to Latvia to present credentials

28.07

Estonia and Austria both want strong, competitive EU

27.07

Alajõe to head Estonian Research Council's Brussels R&D liaison office

27.07

Simson to Ruhnu islanders: You yourselves wanted catamaran ferry

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
09:51

June retail turnover down 1% on year

29.07

Tallinna Vesi sees 28.3% jump in profits to Q2 in spite of legal woes

27.07

Riigikogu committee to discuss Danske money laundering case on Tuesday

27.07

Eesti Energia sees second quarter net profit of €15 million

27.07

€246 million invested in Estonian startups in first half of 2018

26.07

Estonia views results of Trump-Juncker meeting positively

26.07

Latvia overtakes Finland as top travel destination for Estonians

26.07

Coop Pank removed from US sanctions list

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Outgoing Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE).

Urve Palo to become deputy Viimsi Council leader

Outgoing Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo, who also resigned from the Social Democratic Party (SDE) last week, will take up the position of deputy leader of Viimsi Municipal Council. She will also serve out her term in the Riigikogu.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:57

Sales of 98 octane petrol spike following transition to biofuel

14:23

Traffic on Estonian roads increases further in first half of 2018

12:50

Estonian-American editor, publisher, journalist Hellar Grabbi dies at 88

11:53

Company mining cryptocurrency on VKG territory postpones ICO

10:56

Ice cream, bottled water see record sales as heat persists

09:51

June retail turnover down 1% on year

08:54

Urve Palo to become deputy Viimsi Council leader

29.07

Kaja Kallas MEP to leave European Parliament in early September Updated

29.07

Yana Toom MEP won't stand for Centre Party leadership against Jüri Ratas

29.07

Jüri Ratas met Czech and UK counterparts in Salzburg on Friday

29.07

Ott Tänak wins Rally Finland

29.07

Tallinna Vesi sees 28.3% jump in profits to Q2 in spite of legal woes

29.07

Narva-Jõesuu forest fire contained

28.07

New Estonian ambassador to Latvia to present credentials

28.07

Estonia and Austria both want strong, competitive EU

27.07

Riigikogu committee to discuss Danske money laundering case on Tuesday

27.07

Alajõe to head Estonian Research Council's Brussels R&D liaison office

27.07

Simson to Ruhnu islanders: You yourselves wanted catamaran ferry

27.07

Estonian infantry unit to deploy to Mali in August

27.07

Eesti Energia sees second quarter net profit of €15 million

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: