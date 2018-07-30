June retail turnover down 1% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in June 2018 decreased 1% on year at constant prices.

In June 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totalled €613.6 million.

The turnover growth of stores selling manufactured goods slowed down from 6% on year in May to 2% on year last month. Turnover increased in four and decreased in two economic activities. In one economic activity, sales remained on the level of the previous year. Compared to June of the previous year, turnover increased in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (9% growth), in stores selling via mail order or the internet (7% growth), in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (5% growth), and in non‑specialised stores, e.g. department stores, selling predominantly manufactured goods (1% growth). Compared to June of the previous year, turnover decreased in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., in stores selling second-hand goods, and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale). In stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, turnover remained steady on year.

The turnover of grocery stores, meanwhile, decreased 4% compared to June 2017, as did the turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel.

Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased 2% in June, according to seasonally and working-day adjusted data as well. In the first six months of 2018, retail trade enterprise turnover increased 0.5% compared to the same period last year.