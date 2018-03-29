February retail turnover up three percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in February increased three percent on year at constant prices.

In February 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totaled €495.9 million.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased seven percent compared to February 2017. Turnover increased in five and decreased in two economic activities. Turnover increased the most in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, with sales increasing 17 percent in a year. Turnover increased also in stores selling via mail order or the internet (15 percent growth) and in other specialized stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (ten percent growth), in non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores) (seven percent growth), and in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (six percent growth). The turnover of stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) and in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear decreased compared to last February.

The turnover of grocery stores decreased three percent compared to February 2017, with the drop in turnover being affected by the continuing price increase of food products.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel, which decreased in January, saw an upswing once again in February, increasing nine percent on year. Turnover growth in these enterprises was partly affected by the deceleration in the price increase of automotive fuel.

Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in February decreased five percent. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover increased two percent compared to the previous month.