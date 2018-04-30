Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

news

After several months of declining turnover, grocery stories did slightly better in March.
After several months of declining turnover, grocery stories did slightly better in March. Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
Business

According to Statistics Estonia, compared to March of the previous year the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 1 percent at constant prices. While in February the turnover increased by 3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, the growth decelerated slightly in March.

Turnover of retail trade enterprises reached €565.6 million in March.

While in February the turnover of retail stores increased by 7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, in March sales remained at the level of the previous year, indicating slower growth.

Turnover increased in four and decreased in three economic activities. Compared to March 2017, it increased in stores selling via mail order or the Internet (13 percent), in drugstores and stores selling cosmetics (9 percent), in other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores, 6 percent) and in stores selling textiles, clothing, and footwear (2 percent).

Turnover decreased compared to March 2017 in stores selling second-hand goods as well as in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and related accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., and in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware, and building materials.

The turnover of grocery stores, which showed a small decline in the previous months, turned upwards again in March and increased by 1 percent compared to the previous year.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel increased by 5 percent compared to March last year.

Compared to the previous month, in March, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 14 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the growth was 1 percent. In the three months of 2018 (January to March), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 1 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: Statistics Estonia

