Record, near record high temperatures reached as autumn persists mild

The Estonian Weather Service (EWS) registered a high temperature of 19.1C in Viljandi on Friday, 12 October, breaking the previous record high set in 1979 as unseasonably mild weather persists across the country.

The previous record was 18.3C, measured in the southern border town of Valga in 1979, spokespeople for the Estonian Environment Agency told BNS on Monday.

A total of 10 weather stations across Estonia registered all-time temperature highs for 12 October last Friday.

On Saturday, the all-time high of 19.5C for 13 October registered in Valga in 1967 was not broken, but 17 weather stations across the country set new local records all the same.

On Sunday, the previous 14 October record of 19.8C, measured in Tartu in 1918, remained intact, but few weather stations across the country didn't measure a new local high.

The latter included the capital city of Tallinn, which hit a new local high of 19C, surpassing the previous 14 October record of 17.5C set in 1979.

