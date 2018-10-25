Weather to turn wintry this weekend

news

Tallinn saw its first snowfall of 2017 on 26 October.
Tallinn saw its first snowfall of 2017 on 26 October. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia is switching to winter time this weekend, and the weather, appropriately, is expected to get decidedly more wintry with snow and sleet in the forecast, it appears from the weekly forecast of the Estonian Weather Service.

A partial cyclone developing over the Danish straits on Friday will reach the Baltic Sea overnight that night and move across Latvia and Southeastern Estonia toward the east on Saturday.

The coast will see scattered showers overnight, and a new round of showers will reach Southern Estonia early Saturday morning. The mainland will see mostly sleet and snow, while rain and sleet, in turn, is more likely in the Western Estonian islands. Showers may be heavy in some areas on Saturday.

Winds from the east and northeast will gust up to 18-20 m/s on the coast, and by Saturday evening will turn to the north on the mainland. Overnight lows on Friday night will range from -5-1C, and up to 5C on the island coasts. Highs on Saturday will range from 0-5C.

By Sunday the low-pressure system will move on, with a ridge of high pressure stretching down over the Baltics from Scandinavia. Overnight showers will come to an end starting in the south, with scattered sleet and snow possible during the day on Sunday. Inland areas will see winds out of the north blowing at 2-7 m/s, and up to 10 m/s on the coast, while Estonia's northern coast will see northern and northeastern winds gust up to 15 m/s. Overight lows on Saturday night will range from -4-1C, up to 4C on the coast, while highs of 0-4C are expected on Sunday.

On Monday, a high-pressure system with a cold air mass over Scandinavia will strengthen and spread to Finland, with its southern edge reaching the Baltics. Scattered showers may be possible overnight Sunday, but Monday is expected to remain mostly dry. Sunday night will see weak winds out of thenortheast and east, which may be somewhat stronger on the coast, turning to the east and southeast and strengthening to 7-12 m/s during the day on Monday. gusts of up to 17 m/s may be possible in the Western islands and along the coast. Overnight lows on Sunday night are expected to reach -3 to -7C, with 0-3 possible on the coast. Highs on Monday will remain between -1 and 3C.

On Tuesday, the high pressure system will move on east toward Russia, but still keep clouds from the west at bay. A new cyclone, however, will be developing on the North Sea. Monday overnight will be clear, with the chance of showers increasing in Hiiumaa and Saaremaa during the day on Tuesday. Winds will be very strong out of the east and southeast. Overnight lows are to reach -1 to -6C, remaining at up to 3C in the islands, while highs on Tuesday are forecast in the 0-4C range.

The high pressure system will remain strong in Russia on Wednesday, influencing the weather in Estonia's eastern counties. Western Estonia, however, will see the increasing effects of the eastern edge of a low-pressure system rotating on the North Sea. Western Estonia will see rain showers overnight on Tuesday night, with winds remaining very strong out of the southeast. Showers will spread somewhat further to the east during the day on Wednesday, but winds will slowly begin to weaken and by evening will be out of the south. Overnight lows on Tuesday night will range from -2 in Eastern Estonia to 3C in Western Estonia, increasing up to 6C on the islands. Highs on Wednesday, meanwhile, will range from 2-6C, with highs of up to 8C possible in the islands.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

