Weather Service: First snow expected for late October

The Estonian Weather Service expects this season's first snow to fall in late October. Temperatures are forecast to remain within or slightly above the norm at between 5.2 and 8.6°C, with colder weather towards the end of the month.

The first half of the month will be dominated by low pressure areas as well as Western winds, with the occasional high pressure zone interfering. Accordingly, the Weather Service's forecast promises plenty of rain and strong winds.

On 8 and 9 October a high pressure area over Russia will begin to affect the weather in our area, reducing the rainfall to occasional showers. Towards the middle of the month, another high pressure area will bring better weather as it slowly moves from Western Europe towards Russia.

This also means that the air temperature will be slightly higher than average, reaching daily highs of above 10, in places up to 15°C. At night, temperatures are expected to be between 2 and 7°C.

Colder winds from the West will pick up again towards the end of the month and bring plenty of rain, sleet and later on also snow.

