Weather: Black ice possible on roads Monday morning

Black ice may be an issue on roads in some parts of the country.
Black ice may be an issue on roads in some parts of the country. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
As temperatures hover at and just below freezing in many parts of the country, black ice may be a concern for drivers on Monday morning.

The weather is forecast to hold mostly sunny and dry on Monday morning, with some clouds and a chance of some snow or sleet possible on Estonia's northern coast. Temperatures will range from -7 to +2C, with black ice possible on the roads.

During the day, mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected, with eastern and northeastern winds strengthening to 6-2 m/s, and up to 15 m/s on the coast, with gusts up to 20 m/s. Highs will range from -1 to +3C.

By Tuesday, however, a slightly warmer air mass should reach the edge of the Baltic Sea. Cloudy conditions are expected, but no significant precipitation is in th forecast. Coastal areas can expect wind gusts exceeding 20 m/s.

Temperatures are expected to warm up significantly on Wednesday, together with the arrival of rainclouds, with highs reaching an average of 8C.

The relatively warm weather is expected to continue through at least Friday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

