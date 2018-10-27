Care needed on roads in southern and eastern Estonia, Baltic waters stormy

Traffic authorities have warned of dangerous road conditions in parts of Estonia on Saturday, and stormy conditions are forecast on the Baltic Sea.

The worst affected areas are in the South and East of the country, with slippery roads meaning those who have not made the switch to winter tyres yet (which they have until 1 December to do) should leave the car at home.

According to weather forecasts, sleet and snow will continue to affect parts of south-eastern Estonia, merging into rain showers over most of the country.

High wind speeds on the Baltic

Additionally, an active low pressure area moving across Latvia and into Russia has brought a storm to the Baltic with waves of up to 5 metres in height. Wind speeds are set to reach 14-19 metres/second, with gusts of 23-28 metres/second expected.

Shipping routes affected include the Tallinn-Prangli island connection, as well as that between the mainland and Ruhnu island; these routes operate smaller vessels across unsheltered waters; larger ferries operating between Tallinn and Helsinki will be less affected thus far.

Daylight saving time ends 03.00 EEST on Sunday, 28 October, when the clocks will go back one hour.

