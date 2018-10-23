No winter change to highway speed limits yet

The Estonian Road Administration (Maanteeamet) has not made any decision to reduce speed limits due to weather conditions yet.

As winter approaches, the authority monitors conditions and can reduce speed limits on highways, usually from 110 km/h as on the major highways at present, to, for example, 100 km/h.

In addition to temperatures, snowfall and snow cover on the roads is taken into account, agency spokesperson Ursula Nõu told ERR on Tuesday.

Tyres, headlights, reflectors

The information will be made public as soon as a decision is made; in the meantime, drivers have until 1 December to switch to mandatory winter tyres. The studded variety of winter tyres have been permitted since 15 October. Drivers in Estonia have been required to have headlights on year-round for some years; pedestrians have been required by law to wear a reflector after dark and in low visibility (ie much of the time during winter days) since 2010.

The Estonian Road Authority's site is here.