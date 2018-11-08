news

Police may fine pedestrians not carrying reflector up to €40

Handed out by the thousands, but still not used enough: reflectors make sure pedestrians are seen by drivers in Estonia's dark autumn and winter months.
As the dark time of the year begins, carrying a reflector becomes mandatory. But despite more than a million free reflectors handed out this year alone, the police find that still too few actually attach them to their coats. To improve the situation, the Police and Border Guard (PPA) will now perform more frequent checks, and fine people more.

According to daily Postimees, the authorities have handed out enough free reflectors over the last few years that every Estonian resident should hypothetically have at least three.

Still, according to a survey by the Road Administration, only two thirds of adults actually carry one, some 6% never carry a reflector, and up to 14% declared that there is no way anyone could make them carry one.

At the same time, by law anyone out on the road is required to make sure they are well visible to passing drivers. This means that the Police and Border Guard can actually fine pedestrians for not carrying one.

To improve the situation, the police will increase the frequency of checks this season and also fine people sooner than they have done in the past. The fine for not carrying a reflector is up to €40.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

trafficpolice and border guard board


