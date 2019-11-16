Bus drivers encourage pedestrians to wear reflectors this winter

Go Bus coach drivers on Harjumaa routes are handing out reflectors to passengers to remind them of the importance of wearing a reflector in the dark.

The initiative to distribute reflectors came from the bus drivers themselves. Although surveys conducted by the Estonian Road Administration show that Estonians are aware of the need to carry a reflector, bus drivers do not see such a rosy picture.

"Wearing a reflector is mandatory by law, but experience shows that this requirement is often ignored," said bus driver Tanel Vainumäe. "At the same time, a reflector is like a small life insurance policy and makes a person visible and provides a guarantee that the bus driver will notice and stop at the roadside."

Bus driver Kaido Jürgens said it is important to carry the reflector both in the city, in the countryside, and on the road. "There are frequent cases where people at the roadside or walking across it are not visible at all. A reflector for road users in the dark is especially helpful. It has to be borne in mind that if a pedestrian with a reflector is seen by a bus driver at a distance of about 100 meters, a person may be completely unnoticed in the dark, "said Jürgens. "There is street lighting in the city, but it may not be very useful either. When it is dark and rainy, the street lighting and the lights of oncoming vehicles start to dazzle. In addition, people tend to wear dark clothing when autumn arrives, which does not make things any easier. "

The results of the latest traffic and traffic education survey conducted by the Road Administration at the end of 2018 show that two-thirds of adults wear a reflector.

Reminder to wear the reflector:

Attach the reflector to the height of the vehicle's lights, approximately 50-80 cm from the ground, a lower child's hip hight and school child's knee height.

When carrying a reflector, secure it to the side of a coat or bag.

Wear brightly colored clothing or reflector.

A Reflector should also be carried in the city as street lighting may not be sufficient.

