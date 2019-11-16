ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bus drivers encourage pedestrians to wear reflectors this winter ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Handed out by the thousands, but still not used enough: reflectors make sure pedestrians are seen by drivers in Estonia's dark autumn and winter months.
Handed out by the thousands, but still not used enough: reflectors make sure pedestrians are seen by drivers in Estonia's dark autumn and winter months. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Go Bus coach drivers on Harjumaa routes are handing out reflectors to passengers to remind them of the importance of wearing a reflector in the dark.

The initiative to distribute reflectors came from the bus drivers themselves.  Although surveys conducted by the Estonian Road Administration show that Estonians are aware of the need to carry a reflector, bus drivers do not see such a rosy picture.

"Wearing a reflector is mandatory by law, but experience shows that this requirement is often ignored," said bus driver Tanel Vainumäe. "At the same time, a reflector is like a small life insurance policy and makes a person visible and provides a guarantee that the bus driver will notice and stop at the roadside."

Bus driver Kaido Jürgens said it is important to carry the reflector both in the city, in the countryside, and on the road. "There are frequent cases where people at the roadside or walking across it are not visible at all. A reflector for road users in the dark is especially helpful. It has to be borne in mind that if a pedestrian with a reflector is seen by a bus driver at a distance of about 100 meters, a person may be completely unnoticed in the dark, "said Jürgens. "There is street lighting in the city, but it may not be very useful either. When it is dark and rainy, the street lighting and the lights of oncoming vehicles start to dazzle. In addition, people tend to wear dark clothing when autumn arrives, which does not make things any easier. " 

The results of the latest traffic and traffic education survey conducted by the Road Administration at the end of 2018 show that two-thirds of adults wear a reflector.  

 Reminder to wear the reflector:

  • Attach the reflector to the height of the vehicle's lights, approximately 50-80 cm from the ground, a lower child's hip hight and school child's knee height.
  • When carrying a reflector, secure it to the side of a coat or bag.
  • Wear brightly colored clothing or reflector.
  • A Reflector should also be carried in the city as street lighting may not be sufficient. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

reflector
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16.11

South Estonian forest owners still counting cost of October storms

16.11

Isamaa leader rejects pension reform potential constitutional challenge

16.11

Eesti Energia renewables subsidiary triples output on year to October

16.11

Police suspect large-scale timber theft on Hiiumaa

16.11

M.V.Wool presents action plan on Listeria elimination

16.11

Centre Party illegal donations appeal overruled

16.11

Bus drivers encourage pedestrians to wear reflectors this winter

16.11

50 reservists taking part in infantry training

16.11

Reform Party leader files death threat report with police

16.11

Finance minister: Money laundering Nordic banks' responsibility

16.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Town Hall Square

15.11

Financial Supervision Authority checking SEB anti-money laundering policies

15.11

PPA seizes over 60 cannabis plants in Tallinn

15.11

What the papers say: Free sauna day in Narva, dog parks, Viljandi Folk

15.11

Digital tax could be considered in Estonia

15.11

Paper: Survey says Ratas is prefered prime minister

15.11

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 15-21

15.11

Luminor profits down over 60 percent on year to Q3 2019

15.11

Realtor: Rapid increase in apartment prices a myth

15.11

Paper: Baltics' biggest data center to be built in Saue Municipality

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: