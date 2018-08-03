Road deaths in Estonia nearly double in first seven months of 2018

In the first seven months of the year, altogether 49 people have been killed in road crashes in Estonia, which is 21 more than during the same period last year. A total of 1,045, meanwhile, have been injured.

12 people died in crashes in Harju County, including five in Tallinn, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said on Friday. Nine people died in Tartu County, five each in Pärnu and Rapla Counties, four each in Jõgeva and Lääne-Viru Counties, three in Saare County, two each in Võru and Ida-Viru Counties, and one each in Hiiu, Järva and Viljandi Counties.

During the past seven-month period, 851 crashes occurred in which people were injured.

"This month, prefectures will send as many police officers as possible to conduct traffic supervision and calm down traffic," PPA spokesperson Sirle Loigo said. "We will focus on people who are speeding, as the severity of a crash depends on speed, regardless of the causes of the crash."