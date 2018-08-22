Just past midnight on Wednesday, a fatal collision occurred at the intersection of Pärnu Highway and Vineeri Street in which the driver of a motorcycle died.

According to initial information, at 00:20 EEST on Wednesday, a motorcycle was travelling at a high speed toward Tallinn city centre when it crossed the Pärnu Highway overpass and crashed into a tram making a left turn.

Following the collision, the motorcycle caught fire. The driver of the motorcycle was caught under the wheels of the tram and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

At the time of the crash, the traffic light was flashing yellow. Further details surrounding the collision, including the motorcyclist's possible blood alcohol level, will be determined in the course of an investigation. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

"This intersection is a spot where we frequently perform speed measurements," said Sirle Loigo, leading law enforcement officer at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). "Last night's collision was also witnessed by patrol officers who were dealing with a caught speeder at the time. Such crashes demonstrate that supervision alone isn't enough to prevent traffic accidents. Road safety begins first and foremost with us."