news

Two die in road traffic accidents at weekend, both had DUI records ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The BMW involved in the second fatal accident on Sunday
The BMW involved in the second fatal accident on Sunday Source: Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).
News

Two drivers who had previously been convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol died in separate traffic accidents in south Estonia on Sunday.

In the first accident, a 57-year-old man died in Tartu County after the car he was driving left the road, rolled over and ended up in a ditch. The car, a Fiat Palio, was discovered by a passerby on Sunday around 9:30 am it is reported. There were no passengers in the car and whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time is reportedly under investigation.

The second accident also occurred in Tartu County, when a 46-year-old man died after the car he was driving, a BMW 530d, also rolled over after leaving the road at a bend.

A 33-year-old passenger was injured and taken to hospital. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and it is currently being investigated if the passenger was.

The passenger is reported to have told the police that both she and the driver had consumed alcohol before making the journey.

The weekend's fatalities bring the number of people who have been killed in traffic accidents on Estonian roads in 2018 to 46; at the same point in 2017, 28 people had lost their lives in road traffic accidents.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

estonian policeroad traffic accidents in estoniaestonian road safetydrink driving in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
22.07

15 online scammers captured in raids in Estonia, 8 other countries

21.07

Dozens of World Cup Fan ID holders attempt to enter Estonia from Russia

21.07

MEP Paet: Trump, Putin's closed-door meeting increased confusion

21.07

Riigikogu vice-president: Build eastern border as quickly as possible

21.07

Riigikogu committee to draw up report on interference in Western elections

20.07

Tallinn's Reidi Road construction to begin on Monday

20.07

Gallery: Col. Riivo Valge takes command of Estonian Air Force

20.07

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
20.07

Minister: Estonia not planning on declaring drought emergency

20.07

Lithuania: Application for synchronisation financing to be filed in autumn

20.07

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant

20.07

Lithuanian company to open casino next to Alko1000 store in Valka

20.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2% on year

20.07

June industrial producer price index up 2.9% on year

19.07

Cross-border alcohol trade, resulting losses for Estonia continue to grow

19.07

Danske Bank to forgo Estonian money laundering profits

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:17

Estonia's Guardtime develops cybersecurity solution for US elections

13:14

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

12:51

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

11:44

Two die in road traffic accidents at weekend, both had DUI records

11:09

Video and Gallery: The mystery of the Saaremaa bear cubs Updated

09:48

Gallery: 300 farms across Estonia open doors, gates for Open Farm Day

09:03

More in favour of Reidi Road than against it says Mayor

22.07

State to commission €83,000 survey on economic impact of excise duty policy

22.07

Paper: Estonia no longer NATO darling for defence spending

22.07

15 online scammers captured in raids in Estonia, 8 other countries

21.07

Dozens of World Cup Fan ID holders attempt to enter Estonia from Russia

21.07

MEP Paet: Trump, Putin's closed-door meeting increased confusion

21.07

Riigikogu vice-president: Build eastern border as quickly as possible

21.07

Riigikogu committee to draw up report on interference in Western elections

20.07

Tallinn's Reidi Road construction to begin on Monday

20.07

Gallery: Col. Riivo Valge takes command of Estonian Air Force

20.07

Minister: Estonia not planning on declaring drought emergency

20.07

Lithuania: Application for synchronisation financing to be filed in autumn

20.07

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant

20.07

Lithuanian company to open casino next to Alko1000 store in Valka

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: