Two die in road traffic accidents at weekend, both had DUI records

Two drivers who had previously been convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol died in separate traffic accidents in south Estonia on Sunday.

In the first accident, a 57-year-old man died in Tartu County after the car he was driving left the road, rolled over and ended up in a ditch. The car, a Fiat Palio, was discovered by a passerby on Sunday around 9:30 am it is reported. There were no passengers in the car and whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time is reportedly under investigation.

The second accident also occurred in Tartu County, when a 46-year-old man died after the car he was driving, a BMW 530d, also rolled over after leaving the road at a bend.

A 33-year-old passenger was injured and taken to hospital. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and it is currently being investigated if the passenger was.

The passenger is reported to have told the police that both she and the driver had consumed alcohol before making the journey.

The weekend's fatalities bring the number of people who have been killed in traffic accidents on Estonian roads in 2018 to 46; at the same point in 2017, 28 people had lost their lives in road traffic accidents.