news

16 drown in first half of 2018, one in three drunk ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The beach at Narva-Jõesuu.
The beach at Narva-Jõesuu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The number of deaths by drowning shrank in the first half of 2018 to 16 from the 20 reported for the first half of 2017. A third of the people who drowned between January and June this year were drunk at the time of the accident.

ERR's radio news reported on Tuesday that careless behaviour on lake and sea ice in the winter months contributed to the number. Expert at the Rescue Board's accident prevention division, Mikko Virkala, told ERR that the ice can be assumed to be safe only where the authorities have measured its thickness and where roads across it are officially open.

"If people decide themselves to drive out on the ice, as was the case with the sad accident in Munalaid, the consequences are usually tragic," Virkala said.

Eight people drowned after falling into the water. Four died when their vehicle broke through the ice, three while fishing. One swimmer drowned as well.

"We need to stress the fact more that you can't let your drunk friend go in the water, and that you need to keep them away from bodies of water close to your home as well," Virkala said, adding that it also helps to make sure that it isn't possible to easily slip or fall into lakes and ponds of that kind.

Private security company G4S keeping watch on 21 beaches

More than 100 lifeguards of private security company G4S are guarding 21 popular beaches this summer. According to the company's communications director, Reimo Raja, the behaviour of people on the beach has recently improved. The biggest issue at this point is broken bottles and other glass shards.

Raja also suggests parents keep an eye on their children when they're in the water, as it was often easy for the kids to suddenly get into deeper water.

"It's extremely important to never leave your children unattended. Looking at those cases where there was a danger of drowning, mostly little kids were involved," Raja pointed out.

Another potential danger are all kinds of water wings, swimming belts and the like. "They can carry children away from the shore, suddenly deflate, or the kid can end up on their head in deeper water and get stuck underwater," Raja added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

drowningrescue boardalcohol abuseaccidents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:55

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

10:12

Spring measles outbreak in Saaremaa included eight cases

10:06

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

09:31

Deputy minister: British government steps could bring new dynamic to Brexit

09:19

Potentially toxic algal blooms detected at Tallinn's Pirita Beach

09.07

ERR has the football World Cup semis and final covered

09.07

NATO Multinational Division North to be headquartered in Ādaži

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
09.07

Playtech Estonia's 2017 revenue surges 19% to €34.7 million

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

09.07

Est-For awaiting government decision on termination of pulp mill plan

09.07

Estonian unemployment fund: Shortage of programmers, cooks, lorry drivers

09.07

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers, vehicles in June

09.07

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund

09.07

Competition authority more closely examining Nelja Energia acquisition

08.07

Finance Ministry expects inflation to slow over next months

Opinion
04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

Culture
2019 Elections
Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

Kristina Kallas, one of the leaders of political initiative Estonia 200, affirmed on Monday that establishing a party is not the group's primary aim, and that they will consider it only if by the end of the summer they have at least 15% support in voter surveys.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:08

Stoltenberg: Eight NATO countries to hit 2% defence pledge by end of year

17:41

Ferry Runö expected to resume operation on Friday

16:36

Estonia's June registered unemployment at 4.5%

15:48

Mihkelson, Loone, Mikser attend NATO PA meeting ahead of Brussels summit

14:55

Day one of free bus journey round Estonia actually costs a couple of euros

13:42

Photos from Tallinn city government event include apparent blackface

12:57

Trudeau in Riga: Canada to extend Latvia mission by four years

12:14

16 drown in first half of 2018, one in three drunk

11:32

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 9-15 July

10:55

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

10:12

Spring measles outbreak in Saaremaa included eight cases

10:06

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

09:31

Deputy minister: British government steps could bring new dynamic to Brexit

09:19

Potentially toxic algal blooms detected at Tallinn's Pirita Beach

08:55

Exports up 7% in May, imports 11%

09.07

Playtech Estonia's 2017 revenue surges 19% to €34.7 million

09.07

ERR has the football World Cup semis and final covered

09.07

NATO Multinational Division North to be headquartered in Ādaži

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

09.07

Est-For awaiting government decision on termination of pulp mill plan

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: