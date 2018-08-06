Russian citizen caught speeding in Estonia expelled from country

The East Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has expelled from Estonia a Russian citizen caught speeding excessively late last month.

At 2:35 EEST on 26 July, a police patrol noticed a vehicle moving at high speeds at the 92nd kilometer of Tallinn-Narva Highway, in Haljala Municipality. Police radar registered the vehicle's speed to be 161km/h in an area with a posted speed limit of 90km/h. The driver was caught and taken to a house of detention.

A male citizen of the Russian Federation born in 1987 appeared in court on 26 July, where he was sentenced to ten days in jail. In addition, the police also revoked his visa, drew up a precept for him to leave Estonia and applied an entry ban of one year. On 4 August, immediately following his release from jail, the man left for Russia.

Tarmo Tammiste, head of the Rakvere Police Station, said that these kinds of mindless speedings on Tallinn-Narva Highway are unfortunately more everyday rather than the exception.

"A straight four-lane road robs many of common sense and even invites drivers to step too heavily on the gas pedal without thinking of the possible consequences," Tammiste said. "Year after year, speed has been one of the main factors of traffic accidents with tragic consequences, but sadly the number of violations continues to be very concerning."

Speed limit signs have not been posted along roads for the sake of their being posted, he continued, adding that they must also be adhered to.

"We would like to thank those that do so, thus making roads safer," Tammiste added. "Altogether 52 people have already lost their lives in traffic this year, and the cause of several tragic accidents has been drivers who were previously known to police via prior traffic violations. This cannot continue, and this is why we have an even stricter attitude toward habitual traffic hooligans and apply for their arrest or even a real prison sentence."

Thus far this year, the East Prefecture has ordered a total of seven Russian citizens to leave the country for traffic violations, including one drunk driver and six drivers caught speeding.