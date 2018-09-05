news

Russian law amend means leased cars need guarantee payment to cross border ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Traffic on Estonian roads (picture is illustrative).
Traffic on Estonian roads (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Changes to the law in the Russian Federation has meant that drivers of leased cars have to pay a guarantee to cross the border from Estonia, it is reported.

The new law, which neither the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) nor the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) were aware of until Wednesday, not having been directly informed by Russian authorities, will apparently affect those who have more than one means of transport registered to their names.

''If the Russian customs authorities have already issued a temporary export permit to Russia to one of those means of transport, then a guarantee must be paid when crossing the border with another vehicle,'' said Ants Kutti, head of the border control department at the MTA.

Whilst it is not yet clear exactly how the amendments to the law will be implemented, it is assumed that they will affect drivers of leased cars in particular.

Details not clear but leased cars seem to be most problematic

This may be because leased cars ultimately are the property of the bank; drivers cannot be registered as owner regardless of how many vehicles they may have. Since the use of leased cars is prevalent in Estonia, this could affect a lot of people wishing to travel to Russia using their own car. Furthermore, it is not clear whether registering a vehicle and then selling or exchanging it for a newer car, again a common practice in the leased car market, will affect a driver's ownership status.

The precise sum required for obtaining a guarantee is not clear either.

''We are currently investigating what it means and how border crossing with leased cars could take place in the future," Mr. Kutti went on.

''We ask everyone to factor in delays when crossing the Russian border with a car, sicne the waiting time is long due to this temporary export inspection and the formalisation of guarantee," Mr. Kutti continued.

The MTA added that once clarification on the legal amendments is in and the future functioning of border crossings with Russia is settled, it will notify the public accordingly.

Estonia's other two borders, a land border with Latvia and a maritime border with Finland, are between free-movement Schengen Zone countries and no permission or, usually, checks are required when taking a car to those destinations.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

mtappaestonian-russian borderleased cars in estoniaants kutt


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:58

French city of Dunkirk gets Tallinn-style free public transport

08:03

Annual holocaust commemoration ceremony takes place on Wednesday

04.09

President proposes making social tax incentive available to businesses

04.09

Estonia 200 not to publish member numbers before becoming political party

04.09

Summer 2018 drier, hotter, sunnier than usual, but no records set

04.09

Kreutzwaldi and Gonsiori crossroads closed to traffic

04.09

Marko Mihkelson joins Reform Party

04.09

Freestyle skier Sildaru picks up second gold at world championships

FEATURE
BUSINESS
03.09

Estonian consumer prices up nearly twice EU average since 2000

02.09

Olerex offering cash withdrawal service at service stations

01.09

Vesterbacka introduces Helsinki tunnel plan to Ministry of Economic Affairs

31.08

Hiiumaa air link reopens on Saturday

31.08

Uber prices rise in Tallinn, Taxify remain constant

31.08

IKEA mulling over opening Estonian store

31.08

48-building Lake Ülemiste construction project blocked by city government

30.08

Statistics: Retail turnover shows small rise in July

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Leader of the new Biodiversity Party Artur Talvik.

New Talvik-led party announces its official name

The official name of the latest new party to grace the Estonian political scene has been unveiled by its leading members. It will be called the 'Biodiversity Party', illustrating clearly the environmental stance that its members and co-founders take.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:11

Irish Tánaiste Simon Coveney meets with foreign minister Misker in Tallinn

16:11

Taking in treason suspects victory for counterintelligence services says PM

15:17

Russian law amend means leased cars need guarantee payment to cross border

14:42

Treason suspects named as father and son Deniss Metsavas and Pjotr Volin

13:10

Father and son arrested as treason suspects in Estonia Updated

12:24

New Talvik-led party announces its official name

11:27

EKRE has a rosier future than Isamaa, says Jaak Aaviksoo

10:09

Statistics: Life expectancy in Estonia rising, particularly amongst males

08:58

French city of Dunkirk gets Tallinn-style free public transport

08:03

Annual holocaust commemoration ceremony takes place on Wednesday

04.09

Up to 10,000 to be allowed in Freedom Square for Pope Francis

04.09

President proposes making social tax incentive available to businesses

04.09

Estonia 200 not to publish member numbers before becoming political party

04.09

Summer 2018 drier, hotter, sunnier than usual, but no records set

04.09

Kreutzwaldi and Gonsiori crossroads closed to traffic

04.09

Marko Mihkelson joins Reform Party

04.09

Freestyle skier Sildaru picks up second gold at world championships

04.09

Members of parliament underpaid by as much as €1,600 per month

04.09

Estonian skipper caught with €110 million worth of cocaine

04.09

Financial Times: €30 billion moved through Danske Estonia in single year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: