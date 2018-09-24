news

Sleet may follow just week after summery temperatures ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Dreary weather can be expected much of this week.
Dreary weather can be expected much of this week. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While just last Friday, high temperatures across Estonia reached and even exceeded 20C, this week's weather is expected to be windy and decidedly chillier, with sleet even possible at the weekend, according to the Estonian Weather Service's weekly forecast.

A low pressure system will retreat toward Russia on Tuesday, leaving colder and drier air in its wake. Scattered showers may be possible, with the chance of showers higher in the western islands and the Viru region in the country's northeast.

Winds will be strong out of the northwest, with gusts up to 14 m/s inland and 18 m/s on the coast, before dying down somewhat in the evening and turning to the west. Overnight lows on Monday night are expected to dip to 2-7C, with temperatures possibly even reach freezing at the ground level in some areas, but may remain as high as 11C on the coast. Highs on Tuesday, however, are expected to reach 9-12C during the day.

Wednesday

A very active low pressure system will arrive over the Norwegian Sea overnight on Tuesday night, spreading across Scandinavia and forcing the high pressure band to retreat fro the Baltic Sea region. Showers won't yet reach the area, but the winds will turn west and southwest and strengthen, with gusts by Wednesday morning reaching 15 m/s inland and up to 20 m/s on the coast. Overnight lows going into Wednesday will reach 2-7C, with ground temperatures reaching the freezing point in eastern parts of the country; lows on the west coast will remain on the warmer side, staying in the 8-13C range.

Rains will reach the Western Estonian islands by Wednesday morning, spreading east across the mainland throughout the course of the day. Highs will reach 10-15C in the afternoon, with strong winds out of the southeast gusting up to 15 m/s inland, over 20 m/s on the coast and up to 25 m/s on the islands.

Thursday

The northern end of low pressure system over Scandinavia will move east on Thursday, with its southern and southwestern edge moving across the Baltic Sea region. Rain is in the forecast overnight going into Thursday, with showers becoming more scattered during the day. Winds will be strong out of the southwest and west. Overnight lows going into Thursday will range from 6-11C, but remaining as warm as 14C on the coast; highs on Thursday will be in the 11-14C range.

Friday

The low pressure system will continue moving toward Northern Russia, but a new partial cyclone will move north over the Baltics along its edge. Should its trajectory remain toward the south, Estonia will be subject to its colder northern side, and rain on Friday may end up mixed with sleet or even graupel. Winds will remain strong out of the west and northwest. Lows overnight going into Friday will measure around 2-7C, with ground temperatures dipping to freezing levels, but remaining closer to 10C on the coast. Highs on Friday are forecast to reach 9-12C.

Saturday

Effects of the low pressure system will begin to weaken on Saturday, with rain showers becoming scarce as high pressure moves in to take its place. Winds are expected to weaken overnight, turning from the northwest and north to the west and southwest before strengthening by Saturday evening. Lows overnight into Saturday are forecast to dip down to 0-5C, with ground temperatures dipping below freezing, but remain as high as 10C on the coast. Highs on Saturday are expected to reach 8-11C.

Sunday

A new active low pressure area will move from the Norwegian Sea toward the northern end of Scandinavia and spread down over the Baltic Sea. Strong winds are expected, blowing primarily out of the southwest but also out of the west during the day. Overnight lows of 2-7C are expected going into Sunday, with ground temperatures locally dipping below freezing, but remain as high as 11C on the coast. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach 10-14C.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

weatherestonian weather service


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

21.09

Deputy minister: No Brexit deals were to be made in Salzburg

21.09

Reinsalu: EPPO should head future extensive money laundering investigations

21.09

Europol seize 2.2 million kg illicit fuel in operation across 23 EU states

21.09

Taavi Rõivas reneges on May Tallinn candidacy announcement

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:25

Sleet may follow just week after summery temperatures

13:49

Centre exchanges Russian support for Estonian

12:31

Estonia 200 to establish shadow cabinet

11:27

September party ratings: Reform loses ground to Centre

10:24

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

09:20

Live broadcast of papal visit to involve some 100 ERR employees

08:49

Papal visit to disrupt traffic in Tallinn on Tuesday

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

23.09

Tallinn to improve accessibility of public transport

23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

21.09

Deputy minister: No Brexit deals were to be made in Salzburg

21.09

Reinsalu: EPPO should head future extensive money laundering investigations

21.09

Europol seize 2.2 million kg illicit fuel in operation across 23 EU states

21.09

Taavi Rõivas reneges on May Tallinn candidacy announcement

21.09

Incoming head of Data Protection Inspectorate fails ISS security check

21.09

Estonian ISS catches GRU agent 'TENDRIT' in July

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: