Sleet may follow just week after summery temperatures

While just last Friday, high temperatures across Estonia reached and even exceeded 20C, this week's weather is expected to be windy and decidedly chillier, with sleet even possible at the weekend, according to the Estonian Weather Service's weekly forecast.

A low pressure system will retreat toward Russia on Tuesday, leaving colder and drier air in its wake. Scattered showers may be possible, with the chance of showers higher in the western islands and the Viru region in the country's northeast.

Winds will be strong out of the northwest, with gusts up to 14 m/s inland and 18 m/s on the coast, before dying down somewhat in the evening and turning to the west. Overnight lows on Monday night are expected to dip to 2-7C, with temperatures possibly even reach freezing at the ground level in some areas, but may remain as high as 11C on the coast. Highs on Tuesday, however, are expected to reach 9-12C during the day.

Wednesday

A very active low pressure system will arrive over the Norwegian Sea overnight on Tuesday night, spreading across Scandinavia and forcing the high pressure band to retreat fro the Baltic Sea region. Showers won't yet reach the area, but the winds will turn west and southwest and strengthen, with gusts by Wednesday morning reaching 15 m/s inland and up to 20 m/s on the coast. Overnight lows going into Wednesday will reach 2-7C, with ground temperatures reaching the freezing point in eastern parts of the country; lows on the west coast will remain on the warmer side, staying in the 8-13C range.

Rains will reach the Western Estonian islands by Wednesday morning, spreading east across the mainland throughout the course of the day. Highs will reach 10-15C in the afternoon, with strong winds out of the southeast gusting up to 15 m/s inland, over 20 m/s on the coast and up to 25 m/s on the islands.

Thursday

The northern end of low pressure system over Scandinavia will move east on Thursday, with its southern and southwestern edge moving across the Baltic Sea region. Rain is in the forecast overnight going into Thursday, with showers becoming more scattered during the day. Winds will be strong out of the southwest and west. Overnight lows going into Thursday will range from 6-11C, but remaining as warm as 14C on the coast; highs on Thursday will be in the 11-14C range.

Friday

The low pressure system will continue moving toward Northern Russia, but a new partial cyclone will move north over the Baltics along its edge. Should its trajectory remain toward the south, Estonia will be subject to its colder northern side, and rain on Friday may end up mixed with sleet or even graupel. Winds will remain strong out of the west and northwest. Lows overnight going into Friday will measure around 2-7C, with ground temperatures dipping to freezing levels, but remaining closer to 10C on the coast. Highs on Friday are forecast to reach 9-12C.

Saturday

Effects of the low pressure system will begin to weaken on Saturday, with rain showers becoming scarce as high pressure moves in to take its place. Winds are expected to weaken overnight, turning from the northwest and north to the west and southwest before strengthening by Saturday evening. Lows overnight into Saturday are forecast to dip down to 0-5C, with ground temperatures dipping below freezing, but remain as high as 10C on the coast. Highs on Saturday are expected to reach 8-11C.

Sunday

A new active low pressure area will move from the Norwegian Sea toward the northern end of Scandinavia and spread down over the Baltic Sea. Strong winds are expected, blowing primarily out of the southwest but also out of the west during the day. Overnight lows of 2-7C are expected going into Sunday, with ground temperatures locally dipping below freezing, but remain as high as 11C on the coast. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach 10-14C.