Over 5,500 homes without power due to storm

As of 11:40 EEST on Thursday, over 5,500 households in Estonia were still without power as a result of strong winds seen by many parts of the country on Wednesday.

According to electricity distribution system operator Elektrilevi, as of 11:40, 5,554 homes were still without power, most of them in Western Estonia's Pärnu County.

This was nonetheless an improvement over the previous day, however, as on Wednesday the number of households without power at one point totalled over 10,000. As of 7:00 on Thursday, over 5,900 households were without power.

Many parts of Estonia experienced strong winds on Wednesday, with wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 30 m/s locally.

The most up-to-date information regarding power outages can be viewed on Elektrilevi's live map here (link in Estonian).

