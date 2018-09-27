news

Over 5,500 homes without power due to storm

Many parts of the country experienced particularly strong winds on Wednesday. 26 September 2018.
Many parts of the country experienced particularly strong winds on Wednesday. 26 September 2018.
As of 11:40 EEST on Thursday, over 5,500 households in Estonia were still without power as a result of strong winds seen by many parts of the country on Wednesday.

According to electricity distribution system operator Elektrilevi, as of 11:40, 5,554 homes were still without power, most of them in Western Estonia's Pärnu County.

This was nonetheless an improvement over the previous day, however, as on Wednesday the number of households without power at one point totalled over 10,000. As of 7:00 on Thursday, over 5,900 households were without power.

Many parts of Estonia experienced strong winds on Wednesday, with wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 30 m/s locally.

The most up-to-date information regarding power outages can be viewed on Elektrilevi's live map here (link in Estonian).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS, ERR

weatherelektrilevipower outages


Mart Helme on ''Live from the News Building'' on Wednesday.

EKRE leader on education, Russian votes and possible coalition partners

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader Mart Helme stated on Wednesday a willingness to be in government with either Reform or Centre, albeit with strings attached. He also spoke on topics affecting the Russian-speaking populace: education and Estonian-Russian relations, as well as potential EKRE Russian-speaking voters.

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
