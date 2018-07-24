Thunderstorms, some potentially severe, in forecast for Tuesday

Parts of Estonia may see scattered thunderstorms, some potentially severe, on Tuesday as a storm system to develop over Eastern Estonia moves west, according to the Estonian Weather Service (EWS).

According to the EWS, the storms may turn severe in parts of the country, particularly in Central and Western Estonia, as the storm system moves from east to west.

Thunderstorms may be accompanied locally by torrential downpours, wind gusts and possible hail.

The highs on Tuesday are forecast to reach from 23-29C.

Storms can be tracked on EWS' radar here.