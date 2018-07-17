Heat warning issued for Estonia as temps climb to 30C

The Estonian Weather Service (EWS) has issued a heat warning for the entire country as high temperatures in Estonia are expected to reach 30-31C over the next few days. Only parts of coastal areas may see slightly cooler temperatures.

The UV index, which reached 6 in recent days, is likewise forecast to remain high. Some scattered rain showers are in the forecast, however the EWS has said that they won't bring any significant relief from the heat.

The EWS and the Estonian Rescue Board recommend people dress in light-colored clothing, keep their heads covered, drink plenty of fluids, ideally water, keep vehicle windows open, cool themselves off in water occasionally if possible, and not forget to eat.

Authorities are also warning the elderly and those with high blood pressure in particular to avoid overexerting themselves and spending too much time in the sun.

Fire danger across Estonia likewise remains high.