Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

According to Estonian Rescue Board Director General Kuno Tammearu, a declared fire danger period means a total ban on campfires, grilling as well as smoking in the forest.

Speaking on ETV's "Terevisioon" morning program on Thursday, Tammearu noted that this year is extraordinary in that the fire danger period arrived so early in the season.

"Typically this period arrives in July or August," he added.

Beginning Thursday, campfires are banned even at designated campfire sites, and ATVs may not be driven on peat.

Much of Estonia has seen very warm and dry weather throughout the month of May.