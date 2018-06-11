news

Vikipalu wildfire reaches 200 hectares in size ({{commentsTotal}})

News
{{1528731720000 | amCalendar}}
Wildfire in Vikipalu.
Wildfire in Vikipalu. Source: Rescue Board
News

A wildfire that broke out in the village of Vikipalu in Harju County's Anija Municipality on Sunday has since grown five times in size to cover 200 hectares. Strong winds have caused the flames to spread quickly and carried smoke as far as Jõgeva.

The Rescue Board received an emergency call on Sunday regarding a wildfire that had broken out in Vikipalu. As dry and windy conditions favored the spread of the fire, emergency services responded to the scene in force, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

By late Monday night, the wind dying down and some rain helped curb the spread of the flames, but at its peak on Monday, the firefighting operation involved 166 people, including rescue workers from state commands, volunteers, members of the Estonian Defence League and local residents, as well as a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) helicopter.

"We like untouched forests, which means, however, that there are a lot of fallen trees, there are no roads, and there is very pristine nature which seriously complicates equipment access, making physical manpower all the more crucial," explained Sven Jablonski, chief duty officer at the Rescue Board.

Winds picking up on Monday evening further complicated conditions, and some rain on Tuesday has not been enough to significantly improve recent very dry conditions.

"It is still very dry," Jablonski said. "If we're talking about alleviating rains, then we need to talk rain lasting for multiple days. Nature is extremely, extremely flammable right now. Everyone please be extremely cautious when moving or spending time in nature."

Priit Janno, who is in charge of the firefighting operation in Vikipalu, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that although the operation has involved a great deal of manpower, there still enough rescue workers to respond to wildfires that may break out elsewhere. He also confirmed that the Vikipalu fire currently poses no danger to any lives or buildings.

Vikipalu is located approximately 50 kilometres east of the capital city of Tallinn.

Wildfires cropping up across Estonia as dry conditions persist

Over the weekend, rescue workers extinguished over 30 wildfires across the country, with no end in sight.

At around midday on Monday, felled brushwood in the village of Aaviku in Harju County's Rae Municipality caught fire. The immediate concern was that the blaze could spread to the adjacent forest, however the fire was brought under control by Monday afternoon.

Persisting dry conditions caused the Rescue Board to declare a fire danger period across the entire country at the end of May already, which means that any fire-related activities are banned in the forest, including at official campfire and grill sites.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

rescue boardfireswildfiresvikipalu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
11.06

Estonia moving to make GDPR more restrictive: Press freedom under threat?

11.06

Construction of Kose-Võõbu section of Tartu Highway remains on schedule

11.06

Military committee of NATO's parliamentary assembly meeting in Tallinn

10.06

Tartu signal box equipment to be replaced in aftermath of fire

10.06

Estonian, Finnish and allied combat engineers demonstrate their skills

10.06

S&P confirms Estonia's rating at AA- with stable outlook

09.06

RAF jets to return to Estonian airspace in 2019

09.06

NATO's eastern allies want 'increased naval, air presence'

BUSINESS
11.06

Ten Estonian companies participating in Paris defence industry fair

11.06

Laar-led Estonian government approved construction of pulp mill in 2000

11.06

May registered unemployment up 0.8% on year

11.06

Andres Sutt resigns from Eesti Energia management board

11.06

April exports up 16%, imports 13% on year

10.06

S&P confirms Estonia's rating at AA- with stable outlook

08.06

Cornerstone for Balticconnector gas pipeline laid on Friday

08.06

Eesti Energia seeks OK from Competition Authority to buy Nelja Energia

Opinion
30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:31

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

15:24

Estonia to buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles

14:16

Mikser on Kim-Trump summit: Gesture must be backed by actual steps

13:08

Vikipalu wildfire reaches 200 hectares in size Updated

12:10

Netherlands recruits Baltic states to compensate for effects of Brexit

11:26

Finnish health authority: Finns bringing less alcohol back from Estonia

10:17

Eesti Energia increases electricity production capacity from oil shale gas

09:22

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on state visit to Estonia

08:50

Estonian border guards detect five illegal border crossings over weekend

11.06

Ten Estonian companies participating in Paris defence industry fair

11.06

Administrative court rejects Centre Party, Pettai appeals

11.06

Estonian Railways to improve safety at 50 level crossings

11.06

Laar-led Estonian government approved construction of pulp mill in 2000

11.06

May registered unemployment up 0.8% on year

11.06

Estonia moving to make GDPR more restrictive: Press freedom under threat?

11.06

Andres Sutt resigns from Eesti Energia management board

11.06

Construction of Kose-Võõbu section of Tartu Highway remains on schedule

11.06

April exports up 16%, imports 13% on year

11.06

Military committee of NATO's parliamentary assembly meeting in Tallinn

10.06

Tartu signal box equipment to be replaced in aftermath of fire

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: