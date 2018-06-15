74 continue battling Vikipalu wildfire

As of Friday, 74 people were working on battling the 200-hectare wildfire that has ragedin Harju County's Anija Municipality since breaking out in the village of Vikipalu on Sunday.

The fire has not spread any further, and the size of the affected area remains 200 hectares, spokespeople for the Rescue Board said on Friday.

The 74 people working on putting out the fire include 27 volunteers.

At its peak on Monday, firefighting efforts involved 166 people, including rescue workers from state fire crews, volunteers, members of the Estonian Defence League, local residents as well as a helicopter of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).