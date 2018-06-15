news

74 continue battling Vikipalu wildfire ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Firefighting efforts continue in Vikipalu.
Firefighting efforts continue in Vikipalu. Source: Mihkel Maripuu/Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

As of Friday, 74 people were working on battling the 200-hectare wildfire that has ragedin Harju County's Anija Municipality since breaking out in the village of Vikipalu on Sunday.

The fire has not spread any further, and the size of the affected area remains 200 hectares, spokespeople for the Rescue Board said on Friday.

The 74 people working on putting out the fire include 27 volunteers.

At its peak on Monday, firefighting efforts involved 166 people, including rescue workers from state fire crews, volunteers, members of the Estonian Defence League, local residents as well as a helicopter of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

rescue boardwildfiresvikipalu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
14.06

Riigikogu holds final sitting of 2018 spring session

14.06

Ratas to CE commissioner: Everyone must be able to live in dignity

14.06

Vilja Toomast to replace Kross as MP

14.06

Mikser: Situation in Mali affects security in all of Europe

14.06

Paul Keres: Proposed stricter GDPR implementation 'nonsense'

14.06

ERR has all football World Cup games covered

14.06

June party ratings: Support for EKRE grows most, Reform and Centre tied Updated

14.06

Volunteers joining effort fighting wildfire in Vikipalu area

BUSINESS
14.06

Five counties to receive €20 million from Enterprise Estonia

14.06

Top-level specialists excluded from Estonia's immigration quota

13.06

Amendments passed allowing Estonian defence contractors to handle weapons

13.06

Court returns City of Tartu appeal of pulp mill plan

13.06

Port of Tallinn surges nearly 20% minutes after trading begins

13.06

Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

12.06

Supervisory board endorses renaming of unemployment insurance fund

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

Opinion
31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
15% of survey respondents would definitely or rather vote for Estonia 200 in the next Riigikogu elections.

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

A total of 25% of voting-age citizens in Estonia consider the coming of new political parties definitely or rather necessary, but up to 15% of voters, a significant portion of which consist of current Free Party voters, would vote for Estonia 200 specifically, according to the results of a recent survey.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:44

Nonprofit against broader teaching of Estonian in kindergartens

15:49

74 continue battling Vikipalu wildfire

14:52

Government prepared to increase Estonia's contribution to EU budget

13:50

Foreign Affairs Committee on weeklong visit to US

12:48

Estonian startup Pipedrive raises $50 million

11:56

Eesti Energia to direct 300,000 tonnes of limestone into circular economy

10:51

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

09:53

Paper: Savisaar to suspend Tallinn council membership

08:55

Earthquake registered near Lihula on Wednesday

14.06

Riigikogu holds final sitting of 2018 spring session

14.06

Ratas to CE commissioner: Everyone must be able to live in dignity

14.06

Vilja Toomast to replace Kross as MP

14.06

Mikser: Situation in Mali affects security in all of Europe

14.06

Five counties to receive €20 million from Enterprise Estonia

14.06

Paul Keres: Proposed stricter GDPR implementation 'nonsense'

14.06

2017 cinema attendance sets new Estonian record

14.06

ERR has all football World Cup games covered

14.06

June party ratings: Support for EKRE grows most, Reform and Centre tied Updated

14.06

Volunteers joining effort fighting wildfire in Vikipalu area

14.06

Estonia commemorates victims of 1941 June Deportations

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: