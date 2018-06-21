Bog wildfire in Tori under control

A wildfire that broke out in Rääma Bog in Pärnu County's Tori Municipality on Wednesday has since been brought under control by rescue workers.

The emergency call centre was notified of the fire around midday on Wednesday, and as high winds helped the fire spread quickly in the peat bog, at its peak, a total of 53 rescuers were battling the blaze.

A Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) helicopter also came to assist the firefighting efforts.

By the early hours of Thursday morning, at 2:00 EEST, the Rescue Board had the fire under control, and extinguishing work continued in the morning, which saw rainy and less windy conditions.