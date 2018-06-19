Wildfire-fighting expenses already exceed €1 million this season

According to the Estonian Rescue Board, the costs of professional and volunteer rescue workers connected to battling wildfires this spring and summer have already exceeded €1 million.

Although the total sum spent by professional and volunteer rescuers on fuel, food, equipment maintenance and professional rescuers' overtime hours has not yet been exactly calculated, according to the Rescue Board, it exceeds €1 million. The precise costs will be calculated when the fire danger period in Estonia has ended and the agency has time to address it.

According to the Rescue Board, the need to rent rescue equipment has increased substantially. Fighting several wildfires has also meant that old equipment belonging to volunteer rescuers has been used which now needs expensive maintenance.

Spring and summer have been unusually dry and warm this year, due to which a fire danger period has ben declared across all Estonian territory.

A declared fire danger period means a total ban on campfires, grilling as well as smoking in the forest, even in designated areas.