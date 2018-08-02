news

Estonian rescue services aiding Latvian firefighters south of border ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Forest fire near Kuningaküla, Ida-Viru County. The extraordinarily dry summer has seen several forest fires already in Estonia as well as Latvia, both countries have banned open fires and fireworks.
Forest fire near Kuningaküla, Ida-Viru County. The extraordinarily dry summer has seen several forest fires already in Estonia as well as Latvia, both countries have banned open fires and fireworks. Source: Rescue Board
News

The State Fire and Rescue Service of Latvia on Wednesday evening sent a request for assistance to the Estonian Rescue Board in their attempt to put out a forest fire currently not under control in an area of 40 ha in Mazsalaca County, close to Latvia's border with Estonia.

The Rescue Board is sending personnel from its Haapsalu, Rapla, Risti, and Kilingi-Nõmme centres, along with equipment, it said on Thursday.

The State Fire and Rescue Service of Latvia sent a request for assistance to Estonia at 7:54 p.m. on 1 August. Latvian firefighters are currently working to get a forest fire under control. Due to the currently strong winds and the lasting high temperatures and lack of rain, the fire has been spreading quickly.

Estonia is interested in seeing the fire put out as well, as it is threatening the Sookuninga nature reserve just north of the border in Pärnu County.

Latvia asked for three all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and one tracked all-terrain carrier. The Rescue Board decided to respond and is sending the all-terrain carrier and staff from Haapsalu, one ATV along with two rescuers from Rapla, an ATV from its Risti station, and one ATV as well as three rescuers from the Kilingi-Nõmme station.

An operative duty officer from Pärnu County is involved as well to act as the communications officer of the Estonian team. Personnel as well as equipment left Estonia before the end of the day.

According to the Rescue Board's chief duty officer, Janar Karner, providing quick aid to neighbours is extremely important: "On one hand, colleagues and neighbours must be helped, but on the other, there is the great danger of the fire spreading to the Sookuninga nature reserve in Pärnu County, and the response is necessary to prevent or minimise damage to the nature reserve," Karner said.

Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria), currently also standing in for Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE), said that the aid granted to Estonia's southern neighbour won't negatively affect the capacities of the Rescue Board fighting fires in Estonia.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

latviarescue boardforest fire


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
01.08

Defence Forces cyber command takes up operations

01.08

Social Democrats chairman: EKRE in government would do lasting damage

01.08

Monthly paycheque of new Tallinn transport boss announced

01.08

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

01.08

Tsahkna wants to introduce pay reform for MPs

01.08

August off to hot start as highs remain around 30C

01.08

Burst water main disrupts traffic on Tööstuse Street, Tallinn

01.08

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
01.08

Monthly paycheque of new Tallinn transport boss announced

01.08

Chamber of Commerce president: Estonia needs more foreign workers

01.08

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

01.08

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

01.08

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

31.07

Defence Ministry: Illegal construction at Aidu wind farm must stop

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
EKRE's Mart and Martin Helme.

Survey: Support for EKRE climbs to record high in July

Though the rating of the Reform Party is still the highest, support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) rose to a record high in July, just 2% behind the second most popular party, the Centre Party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:30

Authorities continue campsite, beach checks to prevent fires and accidents

14:01

Estonian rescue services aiding Latvian firefighters south of border

12:31

Survey: Support for EKRE climbs to record high in July

11:33

Metropolitan Yevgeny can't get residence permit as immigration quota full

11:04

Bill calling for more rights for minority stakeholders lacking support

09:36

Track repairs to interrupt Pääsküla-Keila train line this month

09:16

Man shot in Tallinn on late Wednesday evening

08:41

2019 elections: no platforms yet, hot phase expected to begin in autumn

01.08

Defence Forces cyber command takes up operations

01.08

IKEA one step closer to Estonia as chain's Riga building is completed

01.08

Elering posts net profit of €7.1 million for first half of 2018

01.08

Social Democrats chairman: EKRE in government would do lasting damage

01.08

Monthly paycheque of new Tallinn transport boss announced

01.08

Chamber of Commerce president: Estonia needs more foreign workers

01.08

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

01.08

Tsahkna wants to introduce pay reform for MPs

01.08

August off to hot start as highs remain around 30C

01.08

Burst water main disrupts traffic on Tööstuse Street, Tallinn

01.08

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

01.08

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: