Volunteers joining effort fighting wildfire in Vikipalu area

On Wednesday evening, some 150 people were still fighting the wildfire that has been raging in the area of Vikipalu in Harju County's Anija Municipality. More than half of them are volunteers, ERR's Estonian news reported.

The Rescue Board is relying heavily on volunteers in its efforts to put out a forest fire that has so far destroyed some 200 hectares of forest and other land.

As ERR's Estonian online news reported on Wednesday evening, as of 19.45, 146 people were at work, 69 of which professional firefighters and rescue personnel and another 77 volunteers.

Of the latter, 15 belong to reserve rescue units, 11 to volunteer rescue organisations, four are employees of the Rescue Board, two are members of the Defence League, and two are with the Academy of Security Sciences. Another 43 came to help out.

The forest fire broke out in Anjia Municipality on Sunday. On Monday, the number of people working to put it out was 166, and still well over a hundred on Tuesday. Locals as well as plenty of volunteers are still joining the effort, backed up by a helicopter of the Police and Border Guard Board as well.