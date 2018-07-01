news

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Fire at Ragn-Sells waste fuel plant in Tallinn, 29 June 2018
Fire at Ragn-Sells waste fuel plant in Tallinn, 29 June 2018 Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The fire that broke out on the premises of waste management company Ragn-Sells' Tallinn waste fuel plant is under control. According to the rescue board, the fire that initially only affected a few hundred square metres spread to eventually cover more than a thousand. Firefighters put out the remaining fires in the production building on Sunday morning.

The Rescue Board reported in the night to Sunday that their efforts to put out the smaller remaining fires continued. On Saturday, six fire engines and their teams were on site.

As part of the waste fuel production process, the plant uses a lot of wood chips. Those chips cover some 900 square metres, and firefighters were still working to put out the bits still burning or smouldering in the night to Sunday.

As the Rescue Board's Tiit Käit explained to ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" newscast on Saturday, sheet metal from the building's roof collapsed onto the wood chips, which is why the water never reached all of it.

Putting out the fire is resource-intensive, as the total floor space of the building is more than 7,000 square metres, Käit added. Some 6,000 square metres have been damaged by the fire.

CEO of Estonia's branch of Ragn-Sells, Rain Vääna, told ERR that it will be very difficult to get back to a point where they can continue production. The first order of business now is to estimate the damage done by the fire, he said.

"We can start estimating the damage once the Rescue Board allows us back in, but looking at it all from the outside, it's already clear that the damage is extensive," Vääna said. "We'll see what the exact sum is in the coming weeks, when expert assessments and the like can be carried out."

Investigators of the Rescue Board will try to determine how the fire got started. A month and a half a go, a fire needed to be put out in the same area.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tallinnragn-sellsrescue boardfires


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
29.06

Foreign minister expects no major breakthrough of Trump, Putin meeting

29.06

MP: Migration agreement mainly serves domestic interests of Italy, Germany

29.06

No ferry service to island of Ruhnu this weekend

29.06

Prime Minister argues EU migrant admission should be on voluntary basis

29.06

Retail turnover increases in May

29.06

Minister's plans for pulp mill plan meeting Monday may not come to fruition

28.06

Estonia among nine countries to sign UK Joint Expeditionary Force agreement

28.06

Leaders of Estonia 200 movement consider establishment of party likely

BUSINESS
29.06

Retail turnover increases in May

28.06

RB Rail: Rail Baltica cannot be built without foreign workforce

28.06

Quarter million still using password cards to log into online banking

28.06

Deposit-subjected bottle return down thanks to Latvian cross-border trade

27.06

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm

27.06

Nordica aircraft failure may have been caused by engine washing chemicals

27.06

May electricity production up 30% on year

27.06

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:08

Recently introduced dental benefits proving to be popular

14:22

Experts: New EU migrant deal not to bring any greater change for Estonia

10:53

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

30.06

Paet: Melville resignation shows extent of Trump's destructive influence

30.06

Man injured in shooting outside Tallinn bar

30.06

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia resigns over Trump anti-Europe rants Updated

30.06

Public transport free in 11 counties starting 1 July

29.06

Fire at Ragn-Sells Tallinn waste fuel production plant

29.06

Eesti Energia borrows €300 million to buy Nelja Energia

29.06

Tallinna Sadam signs agreement to build logistics complex in Muuga Harbour

29.06

Foreign minister expects no major breakthrough of Trump, Putin meeting

29.06

MP: Migration agreement mainly serves domestic interests of Italy, Germany

29.06

No ferry service to island of Ruhnu this weekend

29.06

Prime Minister argues EU migrant admission should be on voluntary basis

29.06

Italian President to visit Estonia next week

29.06

Retail turnover increases in May

29.06

Minister's plans for pulp mill plan meeting Monday may not come to fruition

28.06

Estonia among nine countries to sign UK Joint Expeditionary Force agreement

28.06

Leaders of Estonia 200 movement consider establishment of party likely

28.06

Baltic power grid synchronisation agreement signed in Brussels

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: