A waste fuel production plant on Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe Street has been on fire since the late afternoon. The Rescue Board is asking area residents to keep windows closed and avoid staying outside in the area.

According to several media updates, the fire broke out at a production facility for waste fuel of waste management and disposal company Ragn-Sells. Thick black smoke is rising from the premises.

Suur-Sõjamäe St leads along hangars and the main runway of Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport. The company itself has no precise idea what is happening at the plant.

"As far as we know right now, we were experimenting with different production methods today, and I can't say any more at this time. I don't have the faintest idea what might have caused the fire," Ragn-Sells' head of communications, Rainer Pest, told the media.

Rescue Board: Smoke not toxic, but likely to affect nearby airport

As of 21.00 EEST, ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" has reported several explosions with flames up to 10 m. According to the Rescue Board's Marek Hindreus, who is leading the fire brigade's efforts to put out the fire, the source of the explosions could be oil barrels stored inside the building.

The temperature is still too high for the firefighters to enter the plant's premises. The thick smoke will likely affect flights departing and arriving at the nearby airport, Hindreus added.

Measurements taken shortly after 20.00 indicate that the smoke isn't toxic, though the Rescue Board still recommends that residents stay inside and keep windows closed.