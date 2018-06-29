news

Fire at Ragn-Sells Tallinn waste fuel production plant ({{commentsTotal}})

News
{{1530287880000 | amCalendar}}
Fire at Ragn-Sells waste fuel plant in Tallinn, 29 June 2018
Open gallery
13 photos
Photo: Fire at Ragn-Sells waste fuel plant in Tallinn, 29 June 2018 Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

A waste fuel production plant on Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe Street has been on fire since the late afternoon. The Rescue Board is asking area residents to keep windows closed and avoid staying outside in the area.

According to several media updates, the fire broke out at a production facility for waste fuel of waste management and disposal company Ragn-Sells. Thick black smoke is rising from the premises.

Suur-Sõjamäe St leads along hangars and the main runway of Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport. The company itself has no precise idea what is happening at the plant.

"As far as we know right now, we were experimenting with different production methods today, and I can't say any more at this time. I don't have the faintest idea what might have caused the fire," Ragn-Sells' head of communications, Rainer Pest, told the media.

Rescue Board: Smoke not toxic, but likely to affect nearby airport

As of 21.00 EEST, ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" has reported several explosions with flames up to 10 m. According to the Rescue Board's Marek Hindreus, who is leading the fire brigade's efforts to put out the fire, the source of the explosions could be oil barrels stored inside the building.

The temperature is still too high for the firefighters to enter the plant's premises. The thick smoke will likely affect flights departing and arriving at the nearby airport, Hindreus added.

Measurements taken shortly after 20.00 indicate that the smoke isn't toxic, though the Rescue Board still recommends that residents stay inside and keep windows closed.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ragn-sellsfirerescue board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09:26

Minister's plans for pulp mill plan meeting Monday may not come to fruition

28.06

Estonia among nine countries to sign UK Joint Expeditionary Force agreement

28.06

Leaders of Estonia 200 movement consider establishment of party likely

28.06

Baltic power grid synchronisation agreement signed in Brussels

28.06

Rail Baltica line in sand for Riigikogu hopefuls Estonian Greens

28.06

Kaljulaid appoints Margus Laidre Estonian ambassador to Russia

28.06

Eevi Paasmäe to replace Repinski in the Riigikogu

28.06

Former Viljandi mayor leaves Pro Patria, joins Estonia 200

BUSINESS
28.06

RB Rail: Rail Baltica cannot be built without foreign workforce

28.06

Quarter million still using password cards to log into online banking

28.06

Deposit-subjected bottle return down thanks to Latvian cross-border trade

27.06

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm

27.06

Nordica aircraft failure may have been caused by engine washing chemicals

27.06

May electricity production up 30% on year

27.06

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

27.06

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
21:10

Fire at Ragn-Sells Tallinn waste fuel production plant Updated

17:05

Eesti Energia borrows €300 million to buy Nelja Energia

16:43

Tallinna Sadam signs agreement to build logistics complex in Muuga Harbour

15:15

Foreign minister expects no major breakthrough of Trump, Putin meeting

14:10

MP: Migration agreement mainly serves domestic interests of Italy, Germany

13:33

No ferry service to island of Ruhnu this weekend

12:37

Prime Minister argues EU migrant admission should be on voluntary basis

11:46

Italian President to visit Estonia next week

10:47

Retail turnover increases in May

09:26

Minister's plans for pulp mill plan meeting Monday may not come to fruition

28.06

Estonia among nine countries to sign UK Joint Expeditionary Force agreement

28.06

Leaders of Estonia 200 movement consider establishment of party likely

28.06

Baltic power grid synchronisation agreement signed in Brussels

28.06

Rail Baltica line in sand for Riigikogu hopefuls Estonian Greens

28.06

Kaljulaid appoints Margus Laidre Estonian ambassador to Russia

28.06

EMTA Drama School sees lowest number of applicants in years

28.06

RB Rail: Rail Baltica cannot be built without foreign workforce

28.06

Eevi Paasmäe to replace Repinski in the Riigikogu

28.06

Quarter million still using password cards to log into online banking

28.06

Former Viljandi mayor leaves Pro Patria, joins Estonia 200

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: