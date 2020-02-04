Environmental board: Lack of sorting biggest issue in waste disposal

Inadequate sorting of refuse is one of the biggest issues in waste management in Estonia, the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) says.

"The biggest problem in our view is that many people do not sort their waste at all," said the board's waster manager Reet Sillabert, speaking on ERR radio show "Vikerraadio".

"There are people who do do it, but studies show that many discard packaging, biodegradable waste, and all other waste mixed together. That's the biggest problem," Siilaberg went on.

Siilaberg suggested that people contact their local government if residents of apartment blocks require more bins to facilitate better sorting.

"There are two options: Either the apartment association can contact the local government, which will be obliged to arrange separate collection and sorting of the waste, or the resident can go in person to the municipality. In principle, the assistant is always the local authority when it comes to doing better. In principle the local authority should always provide assistance when it comes to getting things done better.

