Tallinn refuse disposal company hikes prices from March

Tallinn Waste Recycling Center (TJT), a private sector refuse removal provider, is raising its prices effective early March, citing wage pressures and outsourcing costs.

Kertu Tiitso, board member at TJT, told ERR Friday that: "The reason for this is the increase in outsourced services and wage pressures," adding that the current tariff was over two-and-a-half years old.

The new cost for removal of a regular-size waste container (770-800 liters for apartment buildings, according to ERR's online news in Estonian) is to rise for €4.50 to €5.10, per removal.

Private houses will see a greater increase, from €1.15 to €2.45 per removal, for standard-sized (240-liter) bins, according to the new tariff (link in Estonian).

The new prices come into effect on March 1.

TJT has around a 25 percent market share in Tallinn, and 12,000 customers, ERR reports.

