Hunters applying for compensation from state for killed hunting dogs

Due to the increased amount of hunting dogs killed by wolves during this season, hunters are asking for compensation from the state to make up for the loss of their hunting partners. The dogs are used in boar hunts, and this is a rule commissioned by the Estonian Hunters´ Society.

The Estonian Environment Board (Keskonnaamet) gave a special permit until the end of March for hunting eight more wolves, although the wolf hunt season ended on Saturday, February 29, and from the allowed 86 wolves, 22 had not been culled, ETV´s current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The Environment Board is granting hunting permits in areas where wolves are causing damage. The special permits for hunting the remaining eight wolves were established in Harju and Rapla Counties.

In recent years, wolves have killed more pets than earlier. The number of killed dogs stands out in particular. According to the Environment Board, young, inexperienced wolves leaving their packs are to blame.

According to the Estonian Hunters' Society (Eesti Jahimeeste Selts), wolves have killed more than 30 domestic dogs and about ten hunting dogs during the course of this hunting season. A camera used by Swedish hunter Tommy Berglund's hunting dog, filmed a clash with wolves on a dog, Klara, which survived the attack because she was equipped with a protective vest.

Estonian hunters are applying for compensation from the Ministry of the Environment for the killed hunting dogs.

"This is to compensate also for hunting dogs that are on the hunt and are carrying out the state-commissioned tasks," Tõnis Korts said.

For example, the country compensates up to 50 percent of preventive work for hunters. As an amendment to the Nature Conservation Act, it is now prescribed to be €9,000 instead of the current €3,000.

