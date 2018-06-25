Midsummer night relatively uneventful for Rescue Board

While still busy for the Estonian Rescue Board, Saturday night, which marked the celebration of Midsummer in Estonia, passed without great incident.

According to Rescue Board spokesperson Indrek Hirs, the Midsummer holiday weekend was busy enough for the agency, as they saw more summons than usual, reported ERR's radio news.

"But thankfully nothing major," he added. "Rescuers across the country primarily extinguished unattended bonfires, but thankfully nobody was killed as a result of water or fire on Midsummer night."

This year, the Rescue Board introduced the opportunity to register oneself as a bonfire guard, in addition to the longstanding option to register as designated driver. "Hopefully this was a help as well," Hirs said.