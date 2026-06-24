Saaremaa's largest Midsummer celebration was turned into a paid event

Saaremaa island's main Midsummer bonfire — the Kuressaare celebration — was made ticketed this year. The municipality explained the decision by saying they simply received a good offer.

"When the private organizer offered us the chance to bring top Estonian performers — real superstars like Anne Veski and Terminaator — to Saaremaa's Midsummer event, we discussed it and concluded that since we issued 27 public Midsummer event permits on Saaremaa this year, there are indeed plenty of free events for everyone to choose from. But it would be nice to have one event with top artists as well. As a municipality, we probably couldn't afford that on our own," said Kristel Peel, Saaremaa's cultural director.

A look at the Piletilevi page shows that on June 23, the day of the event, a full‑price ticket cost €25, while a 13-15 years old child or pensioner paid €15.

At least based on initial impressions, charging for tickets did not diminish attendance at the Kuressaare event. This year's Midsummer festivities on Saaremaa are crowded as usual. Bonfires have been lit since Friday, and celebrations will continue through Wednesday.

To ensure no one missed out on a Midsummer celebration, the municipality provided Kuressaare residents with a free bus ride for three hours to the Orissaare bonfire, 50 kilometers away.

"My friend wanted to go to Orissaare because she said she hasn't been there in ages," said participant Arda‑Maiga.

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