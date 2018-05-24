news

Recent warm spell in Estonia to be interrupted by couple of chilly nights

The warm weather Estonia has been basking in recently is to be rudely interrupted
The warm weather Estonia has been basking in recently is to be rudely interrupted
Temperatures in Estonia are going to take a brief but dramatic turn for the worse coming into the weekend, at least at night time, according to a recent ERR radio forecast.

The country has been enjoying a couple of weeks of relatively high temperatures in the mid- to late-twenties during the day time, with just a sea breeze in coastal areas cooling things down a bit.

At night it has been a similar story, with the air temperature at night getting as high as 14°C in coastal areas, and not dipping much below the double figures mark even inland.

However, Friday night sees a pronounced drop in temperatures, due to an area of high pressure over the Gulf of Finland. Air temperatures at night will drop to between 3°C and 9°C and even as low as zero in some inland areas, though will be slightly warmer near the coast (around 13°C).

Daytime temperatures the next day will also be cooler than previously was the case, in the late teens to early twenties in most places and as low as 15°C by the sea.

On Sunday night a low pressure area coming south from Finland will bring towering clouds which will soon be replaced by another high pressure system and a rise in temperature to levels similar to those which Estonia has been enjoying in recent weeks.

Night temperatures will range from 7°C to 12°C in most of the country and as high as 14°C on the coast, and during the day will range from 17°C in coastal areas to as high as 27°C in South Estonia.

These night time lows may wreak having with gardeners who had assumed the warm weather was here to stay.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

