Recent warm spell in Estonia to be interrupted by couple of chilly nights

Temperatures in Estonia are going to take a brief but dramatic turn for the worse coming into the weekend, at least at night time, according to a recent ERR radio forecast .

The country has been enjoying a couple of weeks of relatively high temperatures in the mid- to late-twenties during the day time, with just a sea breeze in coastal areas cooling things down a bit.

At night it has been a similar story, with the air temperature at night getting as high as 14°C in coastal areas, and not dipping much below the double figures mark even inland.

However, Friday night sees a pronounced drop in temperatures, due to an area of high pressure over the Gulf of Finland. Air temperatures at night will drop to between 3°C and 9°C and even as low as zero in some inland areas, though will be slightly warmer near the coast (around 13°C).

Daytime temperatures the next day will also be cooler than previously was the case, in the late teens to early twenties in most places and as low as 15°C by the sea.

On Sunday night a low pressure area coming south from Finland will bring towering clouds which will soon be replaced by another high pressure system and a rise in temperature to levels similar to those which Estonia has been enjoying in recent weeks.

Night temperatures will range from 7°C to 12°C in most of the country and as high as 14°C on the coast, and during the day will range from 17°C in coastal areas to as high as 27°C in South Estonia.

These night time lows may wreak having with gardeners who had assumed the warm weather was here to stay.