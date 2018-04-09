Week off to warm start in Estonia

Although many parts of Estonia only recently saw snow again, temperatures have since warmed up significantly, with highs expected to reach up to 20 degrees Celsius in Southern Estonia on Monday.

Cloud cover is expected to increase over Monday, and rain is expected across parts of the country on Monday evening. Southerly and southwesterly winds will blow at speeds of 3-9 meters per second, turning north overnight beginning in the Western Estonian islands.

Forecast highs are between 11-16 degrees Celsius, reaching as high as 20 degrees in parts of Southern Estonia. Coastal areas will see cooler temperatures due to sea winds, with highs only around six degrees.

As the week progresses, skies are expected to clear and winds die down, and the chance of rain is very low. North winds will bring in cold air on Tuesday night, and lows will dip back down below freezing in many parts of the country. Daytime highs will remain on the warmer side, however, and get warmer by day.