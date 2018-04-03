More springlike weather expected later this month

While the first half of April, the first days of which have already seen snow, will continue to see variable weather, warmer temperatures can be expected later this month, according to the Estonian Weather Service's monthly forecast.

In the first half of the month, one low pressure system after another will move in from over the Atlantic Ocean and across the British Isles, heading northeast, bringing warmer and more humid air up from the south along its eastern front.

The effects of a high pressure system in Scandinavia will thereafter strengthen in Estonia, with low chances for precipitation. Colder and more humid air is expected to reach the country from the north, with lows dipping once again to around -5 degrees Celsius.

In the second half of April, in contrast, warmer than average temperatures can be expected, with isolated days of precipitation.

Based on the Estonian Weather Service's forecast, the average temperature in Estonia this month is expected to fall within or reach just above the typical range of 3.7-5.9 degrees Celsius.

Precipitation totals for the month are expected to fall within or just below the typical range of 25-37 millimeters.