Snow, sleet and rain will fall over the weekend

Snow, sleet, and rain are predicted to fall this weekend according to ERR's weather forecast.

The temperature will drop to below zero on Friday in mainland Estonia, but will be slighly warmer in the west.

On Saturday, the cold will continue and drop to -2 with snow and sleet expected to fall across the country. Temperatures are expected to stay below zero on Sunday.

Drivers have until Dec. 1 to fit their cars with winter tires.

