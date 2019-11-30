ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian Railways to invest €11 million in safer railroad crossings ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Scene of a crash between a car and a train in Türi Municipality on Monday morning. Sept. 16, 2019.
Scene of a crash between a car and a train in Türi Municipality on Monday morning. Sept. 16, 2019. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Estonian state-owned railroad infrastructure company Estonian Railways (EVR) signed an €11 million contract with Spanish company Ingenieria y Control Ferroviario for the modernization of railroad crossings in Estonia.

EVR's safety strategy for the coming years envisages a strong contribution to the security and traffic management systems of the company's infrastructure. Modernization work is to begin before the end of the year, and is to be completed within four to five years, the company said.

"The volume of the contract includes developing automation solutions for the 112 crossings of EVR's infrastructure," EVR CEO Erik Laidvee said in a press release. "In the course of the work, we will add barriers to crossings, traffic lights for pedestrians and audible warning signals where necessary."

The development of automation solutions for railroad crossings will begin at Kitseküla and Veerenni in Tallinn. Other crossings to be outfitted with additional safety equipment in the form of audible warning signals and traffic lights are located in Kehra, Aegviidu, Jõhvi and Raasiku.

According to the contract, the Spanish company is tasked with designing, supplying and installing as well as carrying out all necessary work to result in an authorized automation system for a railroad crossing. The volume of the procurement also includes the development of a monitoring system for crossings as well as the construction of electricity supply in the railroad network.

Of EVR's current 150 railroad crossings, 36 have been equipped with barriers. By 2024, however, no unregulated crossings or crossings without barriers will remain along sections of rail with busy passenger rail traffic on the company's infrastructure.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian railwaysrail safetyrailroad crossings
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:33

Ceremony held at Tapa to honor French troops killed in Mali

15:16

Estonian Railways to invest €11 million in safer railroad crossings

14:02

MEP Andrus Ansip: All tax stability in Estonia has been lost

12:57

Estonian delegation attends Baltic Assembly in Riga

11:49

Bank of Estonia: Third quarter economic growth driven by exporting branches

10:35

Coop Pank shares are overvalued, says economist

09:21

University of Tartu to confer doctoral degrees to 138 on centennial

08:34

Tallinn mayor stands by stricter city bars closing time bill

29.11

What the papers say: EKRE's new candidate, climate strikes, and chickens

29.11

Isamaa Tallinn group wants all-Estonian schools within six years

29.11

Rimi recalls all salad products over Listeria fears

29.11

Sputnik has to leave Tallinn office space due to sanctions

29.11

Head of Estonian Lutheran church meets Patriarch Kirill in Moscow

29.11

Gallery: Reidi tee opens in Tallinn

29.11

No room in city budget for Vaba Lava Narva

29.11

University of Tartu warning against fake tickets to Saturday's ball

29.11

EKRE's new candidate for rural affairs minister announced

29.11

Finance ministry: Companies' profits under pressure despite economic growth

29.11

Ministry of Justice to nominate Andres Parmas for prosecutor general

29.11

Estonian skiers, coaches hit with four-year bans after doping investigation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: