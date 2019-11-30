Estonian Railways to invest €11 million in safer railroad crossings

Estonian state-owned railroad infrastructure company Estonian Railways (EVR) signed an €11 million contract with Spanish company Ingenieria y Control Ferroviario for the modernization of railroad crossings in Estonia.

EVR's safety strategy for the coming years envisages a strong contribution to the security and traffic management systems of the company's infrastructure. Modernization work is to begin before the end of the year, and is to be completed within four to five years, the company said.

"The volume of the contract includes developing automation solutions for the 112 crossings of EVR's infrastructure," EVR CEO Erik Laidvee said in a press release. "In the course of the work, we will add barriers to crossings, traffic lights for pedestrians and audible warning signals where necessary."

The development of automation solutions for railroad crossings will begin at Kitseküla and Veerenni in Tallinn. Other crossings to be outfitted with additional safety equipment in the form of audible warning signals and traffic lights are located in Kehra, Aegviidu, Jõhvi and Raasiku.

According to the contract, the Spanish company is tasked with designing, supplying and installing as well as carrying out all necessary work to result in an authorized automation system for a railroad crossing. The volume of the procurement also includes the development of a monitoring system for crossings as well as the construction of electricity supply in the railroad network.

Of EVR's current 150 railroad crossings, 36 have been equipped with barriers. By 2024, however, no unregulated crossings or crossings without barriers will remain along sections of rail with busy passenger rail traffic on the company's infrastructure.

