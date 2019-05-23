Actor Jüri Aarma on phone when fatally struck by train at Tallinn crossing

Estonian actor and journalist Jüri Aarma, who was fatally struck by a passenger train while crossing a pedestrian railroad crossing in Tallinn's Veerenni neighborhood on his electric bike on Tuesday, had been talking on the phone just before he was hit.

The railroad crossing was visible from the train more than 20 seconds before it reached the crossing, however Aarma did not initially notice the approaching train. At the crossing, he did not reduce speed, but rather rode steadily through the barriers and into the crossing, writes daily Õhtuleht (link in Estonian).

According to the paper's description, Aarma noticed the train when it was 50 meters, or under two seconds, away from the railroad crossing. Having seen the train, Aarma lowered the hand in which he held his phone and appeared to attempt to get off his bike, setting one foot down on the ground.

According to a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) report, the victim was fatally struck by a passenger train at 10:34 a.m. while crossing a designated pedestrian railroad crossing in the Veerenni neighborhood of Tallinn.

The victim was later identified as Estonian actor, musician and journalist Jüri Aarma.

