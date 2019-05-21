Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

A man killed at a rail crossing in Tallinn on Tuesday morning has been named as Jüri Aarma, a noted actor, musician and journalist. He was 67.

According to a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) report, the fatal incident happened at 10.34 a.m. in the Veerenni district of Tallinn, at a designated pedestrian rail crossing. The victim was crossing with his bike, it is reported.

Jüri Aarma was born in 1951 in the Kirov Oblast of Russia, son of a writer, Gunnar Aarma. The family returned to Estonia in 1956. After graduating, Aarma was an actor at the youth theatre, until 1995, and worked at Kuku Raadio after that. He went on to be a theatre, music and film critic and editor-in-chief, most recently at weekly Maaleht.

He was also an actor, singer and musician, and was a long term guest on "Lauluga maale", an ETV music program presented by singer Gerli Padar, as well as on the team of Vikerraadio memory game show, "Mnemoturniir".

He was awarded the Order of the White Star, 5th Class, by President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, in 2014.