Driver injured in collision between train, van in Saue ({{commentsTotal}})

The scene of the crash at the railroad crossing in Saue on Wednesday morning. March 21, 2018.
The scene of the crash at the railroad crossing in Saue on Wednesday morning. March 21, 2018. Source: Karli Saul/Scanpix
At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, an Elron passenger train crashed into a van that had entered the level crossing in Saue, Harju County. The driver of the van sustained light injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police were notified of the crash at 8:46 a.m. According to initial information, the driver of the van, who was born in 1955, was not under the influence of alcohol.

The traffic light at the level crossing was red. As the train had just begun moving from the stop in Saue, it was not yet traveling at a high speed at the time of the crash.

None of the seven people on board the train at the time of the crash were injured.

Tallinn-Keila trains are running behind schedule as a result of the crash. According to the police, however, vehicular traffic was restored at the railroad crossing by around 10 a.m.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

